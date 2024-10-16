Are Barack & Michelle Obama Compatible? Astrologer Tells Us Why Their Flame Burns So Bright

There's no such thing as the perfect couple, but former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama certainly seem to be close. They've been married for over three decades and somehow make it look easy. So, what makes this pair so compatible? Was this romance written in the stars? In an exclusive interview with The List, Kathryn L. Silverton, a professional astrologer certified by the American Federation of Astrologers, explained how Barack and Michelle's birth charts align. According to her, their compatibility is about something much more complex than their sun signs.

For those of us who aren't particularly well-versed in astrology, it's easy to boil it down to one simple question: "What's your sign?" Born Jan. 17, Michelle is a Capricorn, and Barack, whose birthday is August 4, is a Leo. According to Silverton, "Classically, Leo and Capricorn aren't considered all that compatible if you're limiting compatibility to just Sun signs."

However, Silverton does believe that the zodiac had an impact on Barack and Michelle's love story. She says, "The compatibility of Michelle and Barack Obama is a classic example of how two people are astrologically compatible ... not because of their sun signs, but because of how the other bodies in their charts connect." While your sun sign is said to play a major role in your personality, it's one of ten planets that affect your zodiac. For many couples, like the Obamas, the entire map of their birth chart says more than just their sign.

