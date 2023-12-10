How Barack And Michelle Obama's Marriage Changed After Leaving The White House

Being the president and first lady of the United States takes a toll on a marriage. While typical marriages are expected and required to be a priority, the First Couple can do anything but that. Unfortunately, the sacrifice cuts deep, even with power couples like Michelle and Barack Obama, renowned for their stunning relationship. In Barack's memoir, "A Promised Land," the former president explains how much strain the White House and presidency put on their union. He revealed that Michelle, who had never been fond of politics, was visibly upset when he informed her of his intentions to run, and that things only worsened during his tenure.

Heartbreakingly, the former president explained that the responsibilities of being president put a constant background stress on their partnership. It also affected their closeness, leading to a loneliness that kept him awake at night. He recounted reminiscing about the days when their relationship was easier and smiles were more frequent. "My heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return," he wrote (via People). Despite the obstacles, the Obamas persevered through the hard times, and once the pair said goodbye to the White House, they were able to prioritize their relationship once more.