Who Is JFK's Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg?

The Kennedy family reigns supreme as one of the best-known dynasties in politics. While many Kennedys have served America in Congress, others have branched out into different industries. Tatiana Schlossberg is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and the granddaughter of Jackie and President John F. Kennedy. Her lineage is impressive, but Tatiana doesn't need to get by on the family name alone. Her talents as an author and journalist speak for themselves, but who exactly is she behind her famous name?

Born in 1990, it's fair to say that Tatiana was welcomed into wealth. As well as being the daughter of a Kennedy heiress, Tatiana comes from good stock on her father's side, too. Edwin Arthur Schlossberg is a Colombia University alum and even has his own presidential ties — back in 2011, President Barack Obama gave him a seat on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts. Tatiana's life has been shaped by her family heritage, so it's no surprise that she has continued in the arts herself.

Outside of that, she's a mother and a wife, and through her illustrious career, she even somehow exposed a Kennedy misdemeanor without even realizing it. However, unlike some of her relatives, Tatiana tends to shy away from the spotlight, remaining somewhat of a mystery — though she's a Kennedy through and through.

