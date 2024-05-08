How The Kennedy Family Reportedly Handled JFK's Numerous Affairs

While it's alleged that Joe Kennedy used money to smooth over his son's marriage, journalist Marvin Kalb recalled that the Secret Service also played a role in protecting John F. Kennedy's infidelity from the press. In the publication "One Scandalous Story: Clinton, Lewinsky, and Thirteen Days That Tarnished American Journalism," the CBS reporter recounted his experience with the pushy protection service in 1963.

Working as a diplomatic correspondent, Kalb explained he made a late-night visit to the Carlyle Hotel, where the president was staying in New York, to catch up with other journalists. While his press badge afforded him entry into the building, he seemingly stumbled in on a situation he wasn't supposed to see. "U.S. Secret Service agents, normally detailed to protect the president, had escorted an attractive woman into the Carlyle, presumably for a rendezvous with Kennedy," Kalb wrote. "And then, to protect their embarrassing secret, one of the agents had for a moment panicked and pushed [me] to the floor only to apologize later for his inexcusable behavior" (per The Library of Congress).

While Kalb was disgruntled by the agent's unexpected use of force at the time, he reflected in his book that he hadn't considered further investigating or reporting on the president's late-night visitor. "In those days, the possibility of a presidential affair, while titillating, was not considered 'news' by the mainstream press," he wrote. The media's disinterest in the sex lives of presidents no doubt contributed to the quiet around JFK's unfaithfulness, but the truth eventually came to light.