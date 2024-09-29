What Amy Robach Looks Like Makeup-Free

Amy Robach is used to wearing makeup for her job, but she's also known for showcasing her bare-faced beauty and embracing her natural glow in candid moments that the TV personality often shares with fans on social media. For example, in 2022, Robach uploaded an Instagram carousel from the New York City Marathon, which she attended with her boyfriend, fellow news anchor T.J. Holmes. One photo showed the former "Good Morning America" host proudly displaying her medal post-run, completely makeup-free, beaming with pride, and visibly sweaty. Another captured her smiling while posing next to a friend after finishing the challenging race. Suffice it to say that, even without the cosmetics, Robach looks youthful and glowing.

Most of Robach's makeup-free snaps are from her outdoor workouts. That very same year, she uploaded another bare-faced selfie from her run at the North County Trailway in Westchester, New York, which the news anchor did in preparation for the NYC and Chicago Marathons. Under the post, several followers praised Robach's undeniable beauty. "No makeup [...] and so beautiful," one fan wrote. Another agreed, arguing that Robach may look even better without makeup. As one commenter also gushed, "I've never seen a woman sweat so gracefully."

Robach's makeup is usually pretty subtle, and in 2011, she shared on "Today" that the one beauty product she can't live without is L'Oreal's Voluminous Mascara ($11 on Amazon). "This is hands down the best mascara I have ever used. It lasts and looks great all day in all weather and my eyelashes have never looked fuller," Robach shared. She also credited the mascara for making her look more awake, enthusing, "For $7.99 this is the most bang for your buck, and your eyes will thank you for the extra attention they'll be receiving!"

