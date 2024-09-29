What Amy Robach Looks Like Makeup-Free
Amy Robach is used to wearing makeup for her job, but she's also known for showcasing her bare-faced beauty and embracing her natural glow in candid moments that the TV personality often shares with fans on social media. For example, in 2022, Robach uploaded an Instagram carousel from the New York City Marathon, which she attended with her boyfriend, fellow news anchor T.J. Holmes. One photo showed the former "Good Morning America" host proudly displaying her medal post-run, completely makeup-free, beaming with pride, and visibly sweaty. Another captured her smiling while posing next to a friend after finishing the challenging race. Suffice it to say that, even without the cosmetics, Robach looks youthful and glowing.
Most of Robach's makeup-free snaps are from her outdoor workouts. That very same year, she uploaded another bare-faced selfie from her run at the North County Trailway in Westchester, New York, which the news anchor did in preparation for the NYC and Chicago Marathons. Under the post, several followers praised Robach's undeniable beauty. "No makeup [...] and so beautiful," one fan wrote. Another agreed, arguing that Robach may look even better without makeup. As one commenter also gushed, "I've never seen a woman sweat so gracefully."
Robach's makeup is usually pretty subtle, and in 2011, she shared on "Today" that the one beauty product she can't live without is L'Oreal's Voluminous Mascara ($11 on Amazon). "This is hands down the best mascara I have ever used. It lasts and looks great all day in all weather and my eyelashes have never looked fuller," Robach shared. She also credited the mascara for making her look more awake, enthusing, "For $7.99 this is the most bang for your buck, and your eyes will thank you for the extra attention they'll be receiving!"
Amy Robach's biggest beauty secrets
One of Amy Robach's biggest tips for achieving her impressive makeup-free glow is her commitment to fitness. According to the U.S. Dermatology Partners, there's a direct correlation between exercise and skin health as regular workouts have been shown to improve skin elasticity and slow down the early signs of aging (granted, you obviously have to have a great post-workout skincare routine in place to prevent breakouts from sweating!). In an essay that she penned for ABC News, in celebration of Global Running Day in 2021, the "GMA" alum detailed her love of running, describing it as "my therapy, my meditation, [and] my escape for the past 25 years."
The news anchor continued, "I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger." Robach also shared some tips for how to get started with running using simple, easy steps like having an accountability partner and choosing the right playlist to keep yourself motivated. Aside from her workout routine, the TV personality also maintains her smooth complexion by eating a nutrient-rich diet and practicing intermittent fasting. As she informed People in 2019, "What and how I eat makes me feel my best and fuels me for busy days as a working mom."
While Robach enjoys dining out with friends every once in a while, the on-air reporter typically cooks her meals at home and always opts for healthy food choices whenever she's away for work. Of course, genetics also play an important role, as seen in a 2022 Instagram post featuring Robach and her incredibly young-looking parents. Fans praised the stunning star's striking resemblance to her gorgeous mother in particular, with one quipping, "Now we know where you get your beauty from."