Of All Tarek El Moussa's Shady HGTV Blunders, This One Might Be The Worst

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa took to social media in July 2023 to announce what he called "the biggest flip I've ever done," (per Vulture). The Long Beach-native rose to fame buying and flipping houses with his then-wife Christina Hall on the hit home renovation series "Flip or Flop," going on to star in "The Flipping El Moussas" with his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. HGTV fans know that several scandals erupted behind the scenes of "Flip or Flop," but this massive project proved to be one of Tarek's biggest blunders ever.

Known as NoHo 138, the ambitious project involved the construction of a 138-unit apartment complex in North Hollywood slated to sell for $80 million dollars. While the glitzy scheme promised to be highly profitable for the El Moussas, Tarek failed to consider the impact that it would have on the existing residents of the Hartsook Street property. The construction of NoHo 138 necessitated the demolition of rent-controlled bungalows built in 1925, displacing the five remaining tenants, several of whom were elderly or disabled.

Crucially, it was the property's previous landlord Arthur Raffy Aslanian — who was notably convicted of arson, conspiracy and murder-for-hire plots in July 2023 — that issued the eviction notices the previous month. Still, the Hartsook tenants resolved to fight against their displacement and the NoHo 138 project of which Tarek had unwittingly made himself the face. As Lydia Nicholson, the attorney representing them, informed Vulture, "The tenants are organized and know their rights and will not be intimidated by celebrity."

