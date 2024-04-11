Scandals That Erupted Behind The Scenes Of HGTV's Flip Or Flop

In March 2022, HGTV's fan-favorite series "Flip or Flop" came to an end after a 10-season run, with a source revealing that the behind-the-scenes dynamic between the show's hosts contributed to its demise. Former couple Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa hosted the California-based renovation program, continuing to star on the show even after their divorce was finalized in 2018. Their separation was one of the biggest scandals to rock HGTV, with an altercation in May 2016 preluding their eventual divorce.

As reported by Us Weekly, 11 Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the couple's home in response to reports of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." After a disagreement between the two HGTV stars, El Moussa ventured out into the hiking trails near his house with a gun while Hall was visibly shaken by the altercation. Following their separation announcement, the couple addressed the incident in a statement.

"We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution," said the statement. "There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage." While this pre-divorce disturbance was a dark moment for the former couple, with the aftermath of their divorce being sadder than we realized, it's not the only time "Flip or Flop" was faced with a behind-the-scenes scandal.

