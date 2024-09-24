Melania's Reported Campaign Appearance Fee Crystallizes Phony Trump Marriage Chatter
Melania Trump has stayed off the campaign trail, which has raised red flags for some about the state of her marriage to Donald Trump. Melania reportedly didn't really like being first lady or being in the public eye that much, which could also explain her campaign absence. However, she did make one pretty big appearance back in April 2024 — she spoke at a fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBT organization. By pretty big, we mean the amount she was paid. A public financial disclosure report from Donald, filed in August 2024, shows that Melania was paid $237,500 for the "speaking engagement."
The nearly quarter of a million dollar payment is raising eyebrows. It's unclear where the money actually came from since the Log Cabin Republicans confirmed to CNN that they didn't pay her. So, was the money from Donald's campaign? It's not evident on the disclosure form, but if so — and we're not sure where else it would have come from — it certainly could seem like Melania only comes out to speak in support of her husband if she's getting paid. It's not like she had to cover travel costs for the event — it was held at Mar-a-Lago.
There really shouldn't be a question about where the money came from. Virginia Canter, the chief ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, told CNN that there's a "need to report who the source of the payment was; otherwise, you can't assess for the conflicts of interest, and it wouldn't be in compliance with the rules."
Social media called out the payment to Melania Trump
One could argue that Melania Trump, having been first lady, deserves to get paid for her time. It's true that former first ladies are popular public figures who often get paid big bucks to speak at events — Michelle Obama was once paid over half a million for a speech — however, campaign speeches by spouses aren't typically paid.
Social media, of course, picked up on Melania's eye-popping six-figure payment for this particular campaign speech. One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "If I was a MAGA donor giving to the TrumpCampaign while supposedly struggling financially, I would be pissed that Melania was paid $240k for ONE EVENT. What the hell?!?" Another critic said, "This is an absurdly high payment for nearly anyone given the time commitment — but especially for someone who is objectively not a very good public speaker."
Others thought it was just another sign that Donald and Melania's marriage is more of an arrangement than a love match. "So maybe now we know why Melania hasn't yet filed for divorce," one posted. No one from the Trump team, including Donald, Melania, or his campaign, has yet issued a statement (or Truth Social post) on where Melania's payout came from.