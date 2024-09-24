Melania's Reported Campaign Appearance Fee Crystallizes Phony Trump Marriage Chatter

Melania Trump has stayed off the campaign trail, which has raised red flags for some about the state of her marriage to Donald Trump. Melania reportedly didn't really like being first lady or being in the public eye that much, which could also explain her campaign absence. However, she did make one pretty big appearance back in April 2024 — she spoke at a fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBT organization. By pretty big, we mean the amount she was paid. A public financial disclosure report from Donald, filed in August 2024, shows that Melania was paid $237,500 for the "speaking engagement."

The nearly quarter of a million dollar payment is raising eyebrows. It's unclear where the money actually came from since the Log Cabin Republicans confirmed to CNN that they didn't pay her. So, was the money from Donald's campaign? It's not evident on the disclosure form, but if so — and we're not sure where else it would have come from — it certainly could seem like Melania only comes out to speak in support of her husband if she's getting paid. It's not like she had to cover travel costs for the event — it was held at Mar-a-Lago.

There really shouldn't be a question about where the money came from. Virginia Canter, the chief ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, told CNN that there's a "need to report who the source of the payment was; otherwise, you can't assess for the conflicts of interest, and it wouldn't be in compliance with the rules."

