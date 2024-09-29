What Candace Owens Looks Like Makeup-Free

Candace Owens is best known for being a right-wing analyst and commentator for The Daily Wire, which was co-founded by conservative columnist, Ben Shapiro. She also has over a million followers on her social media accounts, as well as her own podcast, simply titled "Candace Owens Podcast." Owens is married to fellow conservative, George Farmer, who proposed to her after going on just four dates. Owens also came out as a Donald Trump supporter in 2016 and publicly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, earning her a major following from fellow conservatives. While she no longer works for The Daily Wire due to a public dispute with Shapiro, her views are still available for her followers to see and listen to via her social media accounts.

In 2021, Owens shared an Instagram post showing her reaction to seeing her face on a billboard for the first time. Her caption went into some of the trials and tribulations she's faced, but the overarching message was to just be your authentic self.

"I know there are so many younger people that follow me and are being told that they are only allowed to think one way, especially in school," she wrote. Owens proved she believed in this message by going makeup free in the video. Women are often judged for wearing both too little and too much makeup, which leaves little room to "fix" what others believe should be changed. Owens' caption goes against this message, and instead, aims to teach children to, "Fight every chance you can to be you. Don't let them intimidate you. Authenticity is greatness."

