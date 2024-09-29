What Candace Owens Looks Like Makeup-Free
Candace Owens is best known for being a right-wing analyst and commentator for The Daily Wire, which was co-founded by conservative columnist, Ben Shapiro. She also has over a million followers on her social media accounts, as well as her own podcast, simply titled "Candace Owens Podcast." Owens is married to fellow conservative, George Farmer, who proposed to her after going on just four dates. Owens also came out as a Donald Trump supporter in 2016 and publicly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, earning her a major following from fellow conservatives. While she no longer works for The Daily Wire due to a public dispute with Shapiro, her views are still available for her followers to see and listen to via her social media accounts.
In 2021, Owens shared an Instagram post showing her reaction to seeing her face on a billboard for the first time. Her caption went into some of the trials and tribulations she's faced, but the overarching message was to just be your authentic self.
"I know there are so many younger people that follow me and are being told that they are only allowed to think one way, especially in school," she wrote. Owens proved she believed in this message by going makeup free in the video. Women are often judged for wearing both too little and too much makeup, which leaves little room to "fix" what others believe should be changed. Owens' caption goes against this message, and instead, aims to teach children to, "Fight every chance you can to be you. Don't let them intimidate you. Authenticity is greatness."
Candace Owens' skincare holy grail
While there aren't too many details on the political commentator's skincare routine, she has collaborated with a brand called Nimi Skincare. In an Instagram video posted in July 2024 by the skincare brand, it shows Owens giving her testimony on the brand's products, production, and their values as a company. Owens begins the video by saying that she's had multiple skincare companies approach her about advertising their products, however, in Owens' own words, "It is a sin to mislead women. You have to believe in a product that you are sending them and saying 'put this on your face.'" While not technically a sin, Owens does make a point that more influencers could learn from in that you do have to 'believe' in whatever you're promoting. However, Owens does have a history of belittling women who don't have the same views as her, so this point could be seen as hypocritical.
She says this is the skincare line that she uses every single night and while Owens never explicitly states which products she uses, she does go on to gush about the brand. "They [also] have our values," Owens says happily, "They support faith, family, freedom and that they proudly support Christian and conservative causes." According to the Instagram video, Owens was hoping to eventually start her own skincare line with the same values as Nimi, including the fact that everything is made in the United States. Now she doesn't have to!