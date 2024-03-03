Candace Owens Has Made Her Feelings About Taylor Swift Extremely Clear

If there's one thing you need to know about conservative political commentator Candace Owens, it's that she's not afraid to share her strong opinions about politicians, world leaders, and, apparently, pop stars. Indeed, not even America's sweetheart, Taylor Swift, is immune from the harsh criticism of this controversial podcaster and author.

While the rest of the world was swooning over Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, celebrating his Super Bowl LVIII win in February 2024, Owens had a much different take. Sharing a video of the power couple at a Las Vegas after party on X, formerly known as Twitter, Owens tweeted: "Why does it always look like Travis is so not into Taylor at all?"

The podcaster also referenced a few seconds of the minute-long clip in which Kelce exhales smoke or vapor. It's impossible to know precisely what Kelce inhaled, but that didn't stop Owens from taking a guess. "Wow! Is Taylor Swift smoking pot here or is it only Travis Kelce smoking?" Owens tweeted. "Weird vibes, but I guess this is her 'college girl phase' era."