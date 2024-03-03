Candace Owens Has Made Her Feelings About Taylor Swift Extremely Clear
If there's one thing you need to know about conservative political commentator Candace Owens, it's that she's not afraid to share her strong opinions about politicians, world leaders, and, apparently, pop stars. Indeed, not even America's sweetheart, Taylor Swift, is immune from the harsh criticism of this controversial podcaster and author.
While the rest of the world was swooning over Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, celebrating his Super Bowl LVIII win in February 2024, Owens had a much different take. Sharing a video of the power couple at a Las Vegas after party on X, formerly known as Twitter, Owens tweeted: "Why does it always look like Travis is so not into Taylor at all?"
The podcaster also referenced a few seconds of the minute-long clip in which Kelce exhales smoke or vapor. It's impossible to know precisely what Kelce inhaled, but that didn't stop Owens from taking a guess. "Wow! Is Taylor Swift smoking pot here or is it only Travis Kelce smoking?" Owens tweeted. "Weird vibes, but I guess this is her 'college girl phase' era."
Candace Owens has been outspoken about her opinion on Taylor Swift's love life
Taylor Swift's love life has been a prominent topic of discussion since she was a rising teen country star, so it's not surprising that right-wing podcaster Candace Owens would have something to say about Swift's relationships or lack thereof, too. In an October 2023 episode of the "Candace Owens" podcast, Owens shifted the conversation to Swift's dating history. "Why hasn't any man stepped up to the plate to marry her?" She asked. "Why didn't Joe Alwyn want to marry her after six years of dating her?"
Owens was referencing Swift's last relationship before her current one with football star Travis Kelce. Swift dated Alwyn from 2016 to 2023 before splitting up due to irreconcilable differences. Although they never officially announced moving past the "dating" stage, eagle-eyed fans spotted Swift wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger in a scene of her 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana." Still, with no official proposal announcements and Swift's publicist Tree Paine denouncing marriage rumors on X, whatever that diamond ring meant was short-lived after Swift and Alwyn's breakup.
If you were to ask Owens, she might chalk up Swift's breakup with Alwyn to what she considers to be Swift's multiple personalities. "I think her behavior is really, really cringy," Owens said on her podcast. "[She's] just so fake, so plastic, so manufactured, very inauthentic, and that has always been my assessment about Taylor."
The right-wing commentator has come after Taylor Swift in multiple ways
It isn't just Taylor Swift's love life that seems to chafe conservative figure Candace Owens — it's Swift's politics and professional habits, too. During a February 2024 "Backstage" event on Daily Wire's podcast "DailyWire+," Owens referred to the singer as "the most toxic feminist that's ever existed." Even some of Owens' co-hosts were taken back by this comment, with Matt Walsh suggesting it might have been an overstatement.
But Owens wasn't backing down, using Swift's highly publicized feud with record executive Scooter Braun as an example. "Obviously, if you've seen what she's even done in business and how she tries to manipulate her audiences to get out of deals and contracts, she's totally insane," Owens remarked. "[Swift] literally said, 'Lena Dunham taught me feminism,' which basically means that you can get whatever you want so long as you're able to sell to people that you're a victim because you're a woman. And she has done it to the tune of a billion dollars."
Owens went on to say she believed Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is a PR stunt, citing the fact that Kelce has a history of dating Black women and that she doesn't believe he would actually be interested in dating Swift. "He's not going from, like, Black girls to Taylor Swift," Owens said (via X). Regardless of what happens in Kelce and Swift's relationship, one thing is certain: Owens is not calling herself a Swiftie anytime soon.