Who Is Christina Hall's Sister Carly? What We Know About The HGTV Star's Adventurous Sibling

HGTV star Christina Hall (maiden name Haack) loves to share moments from her personal life with her fans. If you follow her on Instagram and watch her shows, you likely are familiar with her three children, her best friend Cassie Schienle, and her prior marriages to Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead, and Josh Hall. But those aren't the only important people in Hall's life.

Hall also has a younger sister, Carly Haack, who is 10 years her junior. Haack, who currently resides in Santa Barbara, lives a vastly different lifestyle than her big sis and seemingly isn't interested in being in the spotlight. Other than a throwback photo that Hall shared of them as kids with their mom, Laurie Haack, there aren't too many photos of the sisters together. That might be because Carly's line of work has taken her on numerous research expeditions away from home. Hall's younger sister has a fascinating career path in marine biology.