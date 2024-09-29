Who Is Christina Hall's Sister Carly? What We Know About The HGTV Star's Adventurous Sibling
HGTV star Christina Hall (maiden name Haack) loves to share moments from her personal life with her fans. If you follow her on Instagram and watch her shows, you likely are familiar with her three children, her best friend Cassie Schienle, and her prior marriages to Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead, and Josh Hall. But those aren't the only important people in Hall's life.
Hall also has a younger sister, Carly Haack, who is 10 years her junior. Haack, who currently resides in Santa Barbara, lives a vastly different lifestyle than her big sis and seemingly isn't interested in being in the spotlight. Other than a throwback photo that Hall shared of them as kids with their mom, Laurie Haack, there aren't too many photos of the sisters together. That might be because Carly's line of work has taken her on numerous research expeditions away from home. Hall's younger sister has a fascinating career path in marine biology.
Carly Haack used her passion for marine biology to write a children's book about Christina Hall's kids
Carly Haack attended the University of California, Santa Barbara from 2011 to 2015, per her LinkedIn profile, where she graduated with a B.S. in aquatic biology/limnology. During her time there, she completed an independent research project in Costa Rica and was a research scuba diver in the Channel Islands. In 2017, she obtained her master's degree in marine biology and ecology from James Cook University, where she completed her thesis on jellyfish in Townsville, Australia. Haack has since worked as an assistant scuba research technician in Moorea, French Polynesia, and a water quality scuba diver at SeaWorld. She currently works as a boat safety officer for UCSB.
Haack clearly knows a lot about marine life and has used her knowledge to connect with Christina Hall's kids. Haack, who doesn't appear to have any kids of her own, authored and illustrated a book in 2022 dedicated to Hall's kids that is all about life in the sea. Titled "Taylor, Brayden, & Hudson's Search for the Magic Pearl," Haack's story follows her niece and nephews as they explore different marine ecosystems "in search of the Magic Pearl," which they plan to gift their mother as a present. At the end of the book, she included a photo of her with Hall's kids. When Haack isn't working, she enjoys paddleboarding or hiking with her dog.