Do Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Parents Get Along?
Taylor Swift has been photographed cozying up to Travis Kelce everywhere from Nobu to the U.S. Open — but it's not just the couple who seems to be happy! Their parents appear to be bonding, too. Andrea and Scott Swift have been spotted getting to know Ed and Donna Kelce and it might hint at the world-famous power couple's potential longevity.
In December 2023, Taylor's parents were spotted in Travis' suite ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Page Six. In a photo snapped by a Chiefs fan, Scott, Andrea, and Taylor all appeared to be deeply absorbed in a conversation with the NFL star's father. Taylor and her mother Andrea also had a cute moment with Donna when the trio appeared together to watch the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, according to E! News. Taylor playfully tapped Donna's shoulder before Andrea swooped in for a hug, hinting that the three are friendly and even close.
Taylor has a famously tight-knit relationship with her mother. That the singer's mother — and even father — seem to be on friendly terms with the Kelce family suggests the couple is still going strong after debuting their relationship in summer 2023. "Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it's really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well," an insider told Us Weekly. And it seems there's no shortage of adoration and respect.
Taylor Swift has Travis Kelce's parents' stamp of approval
We already know Taylor Swift is a hit with the Kelce clan. Ed Kelce was not short on praise when he told People how much he liked the global superstar, calling her "very sweet." Meanwhile, Donna Kelce appears to have warmed up to the 14-time Grammy-winner. Her initial reaction to the singer was lukewarm when she described spending time with Swift as "okay" during an October 2023 appearance on "Today." But Donna has since spoken glowingly of Swift, telling The Wall Street Journal, "[Travis] is happier than I've seen him in a long time."
Swift's openly friendly relationship with Travis' parents is notable because it's the most public Swift's romantic life has been in some time. Her relationship with Travis — and his family — exists in stark contrast to her hyper-private six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. In fact, though Life & Style reported that Swift offered to fly Alwyn's British parents out to Nashville to meet her folks, the two sets of parents never made a public appearance together.
If their happy parents are any indication, fans hoping for a classic Swiftian breakup anthem about the hunky Chiefs tight end will have to wait, well... indefinitely. For now, at least, it appears she belongs with Travis.