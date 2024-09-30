Do Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Parents Get Along?

Taylor Swift has been photographed cozying up to Travis Kelce everywhere from Nobu to the U.S. Open — but it's not just the couple who seems to be happy! Their parents appear to be bonding, too. Andrea and Scott Swift have been spotted getting to know Ed and Donna Kelce and it might hint at the world-famous power couple's potential longevity.

In December 2023, Taylor's parents were spotted in Travis' suite ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Page Six. In a photo snapped by a Chiefs fan, Scott, Andrea, and Taylor all appeared to be deeply absorbed in a conversation with the NFL star's father. Taylor and her mother Andrea also had a cute moment with Donna when the trio appeared together to watch the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, according to E! News. Taylor playfully tapped Donna's shoulder before Andrea swooped in for a hug, hinting that the three are friendly and even close.

Taylor has a famously tight-knit relationship with her mother. That the singer's mother — and even father — seem to be on friendly terms with the Kelce family suggests the couple is still going strong after debuting their relationship in summer 2023. "Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it's really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well," an insider told Us Weekly. And it seems there's no shortage of adoration and respect.

