Taylor Swift's Reported Problem With Travis Kelce Is Totally Opposite From Joe Alwyn

There are several crucial ways Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is different than all her others. For one, the celebrity couple has been far more open about their romance than Swift was with most of her past partners — including, most notably, Joe Alwyn. The pop star and the "Favourite" actor were together for six years and sought to keep things as low-key as possible given Swift's considerable fame. "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private," Alwyn informed The Sunday Times Style following their headline-grabbing split in 2023. "It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now." Unlike the actor, who prefers to keep things close to his chest, Kelce clearly has no problem showing his lady off or gushing about their relationship.

The NFL star frequently talks about his girlfriend on his podcast "New Heights," which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, and has shared plenty of sweet PDA moments with Swift since they started dating in late 2023. But while the "Love Story" hitmaker undoubtedly adores this side of him, a source close to Swift admitted that she wants Kelce to be more cautious about what he discloses publicly.

"She appreciates it but she's cautioning him from revealing too much about their private lives," the insider claimed to Life & Style magazine (via Yahoo!). Of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the confidante added, "He wears his heart on his sleeve and says what's on his mind. She's reminding Travis to be a little more discreet." Regardless, the iconic singer-songwriter is proud of her relationship with Kelce.

