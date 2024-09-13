Taylor Swift's Reported Problem With Travis Kelce Is Totally Opposite From Joe Alwyn
There are several crucial ways Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is different than all her others. For one, the celebrity couple has been far more open about their romance than Swift was with most of her past partners — including, most notably, Joe Alwyn. The pop star and the "Favourite" actor were together for six years and sought to keep things as low-key as possible given Swift's considerable fame. "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private," Alwyn informed The Sunday Times Style following their headline-grabbing split in 2023. "It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now." Unlike the actor, who prefers to keep things close to his chest, Kelce clearly has no problem showing his lady off or gushing about their relationship.
The NFL star frequently talks about his girlfriend on his podcast "New Heights," which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, and has shared plenty of sweet PDA moments with Swift since they started dating in late 2023. But while the "Love Story" hitmaker undoubtedly adores this side of him, a source close to Swift admitted that she wants Kelce to be more cautious about what he discloses publicly.
"She appreciates it but she's cautioning him from revealing too much about their private lives," the insider claimed to Life & Style magazine (via Yahoo!). Of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the confidante added, "He wears his heart on his sleeve and says what's on his mind. She's reminding Travis to be a little more discreet." Regardless, the iconic singer-songwriter is proud of her relationship with Kelce.
Taylor Swift is proud of how she and Travis Kelce show up for each other
Taylor Swift opened up about her sweet romance with Travis Kelce in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview. The singer-songwriter reflected on the whirlwind beginning to their relationship and how things have unfolded in the public eye since they became an item. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she stressed. To recap, Swift and Kelce made their romance public when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Chicago Bears game to cheer on her boyfriend in September 2023. Unlike her prior relationship with Joe Alwyn, the pop star is much more open about her love for Kelce. "We're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care," she explained simply. "We're just proud of each other."
It's exactly what Swift — who has a colorful dating history — has always wanted for her love life. Prior to beginning her relationship with Alwyn in 2016, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker shared her desire for more normalcy in a resurfaced interview posted on TikTok. "It all depends on who you're with. If they have a serious issue with it, then you, I guess, hide or whatever," she reasoned. Swift opts for authenticity above all else, when she doesn't need to hide or feel like a "fugitive." As the iconic star asserted, "I would just rather live my life. I feel like if you can be in a relationship and have it seem normal, then that would be good."