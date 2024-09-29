Donald Trump And Barack Obama's Past Praise Of Diddy Is So Awkward Now

The following article contains references to sexual abuse.

Allegations of misconduct and sexual abuse in the entertainment industry are, sadly, not uncommon. Yet even by those standards, the scandal surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs is beyond vile. The Grammy-winning rapper was arrested in September 2024 on multiple federal charges, including sexual assault and using his lucrative enterprise to facilitate sex trafficking. Diddy also allegedly coerced, bribed, drugged, and threatened women to engage in sex acts with male sex workers at so-called "Freak Off" hotel parties. He pled not guilty to the multiple charges detailed in the stunning 14-page indictment. Fellow celebs responded either with it's-about-time reactions or no-comment remarks, with those who praised him in the past likely regretting it.

Among them are two past presidents: Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Both knew the artist back in his Puff Daddy/P. Diddy days, and notably, neither man was occupying the Oval Office at the time. Still, being connected in any way to someone facing 15+ years in jail — or even a life sentence — makes for especially bad optics. These days, Trump is trying to present himself as a devoted family man, perhaps in part to help the public forget his past friendship with the artist. And as a supporter of Kamala Harris's history-making 2024 presidential campaign, Obama would be smart to avoid any hint of association with the disgraced rapper too. Alas, the internet is unforgiving, and there's plenty of proof both men were friendly with Diddy prior to his arrest.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to https://www.rainn.org/.