How Keith Urban Really Feels About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Keith Urban's friendship began in the early days of her career. In 2009, Swift joined the likes of Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley in opening for Urban's Escape The World Together tour. During one show, the "Blank Space" hitmaker and her bandmates pranked Urban using his song "I Want To Kiss A Girl." Everyone donned a different costume representing the word "kiss," with Swift choosing to dress up as a member of the rock band KISS. Although the singer-songwriter started out as one of Urban's opening acts, in just four short years, her popularity grew to the point where Swift was performing alongside him and fellow country star Tim McGraw at the 2013 ACM Awards.

Advertisement

In fact, around two years after that, Urban was the guest act at her sold-out show at Rogers Center, during the world-conquering pop star's epic 1989 tour. As Swift ventured into new eras, the "Somebody Like You" hitmaker remained incredibly supportive of his former opener. In fact, when the Grammy winner dropped her tenth album, "Midnights," in 2022, Urban hailed it as one of her greatest works in a chat with Billboard.

The Australian-American artist similarly opined on Swift's rise to fame in a 2024 interview with The Times, noting, "It's been remarkable watching Taylor grow in public because it's pretty brutal. It feels like now people have long forgotten all of the s*** she had to go through." Urban also admired her resilience in dealing with the constant criticism, remarking, "Just trial by fire over and over — and always getting stronger for it."

Advertisement