Why Donna Reed Stayed Married To Tony Owen For So Long

Chatting with Closer Weekly in 2020, Donna Reed and Tony Owen's daughter, Mary Anne Owen, reflected on her parents' divorce, saying, "She and my father had been together for 25 years and split up, which was just too bad." Mary Anne then noted that both the age difference between her parents (about 14 years) and the fact that her mom hadn't really taken a break from working since she was 21 could have contributed to the divorce. "The TV show was just incredibly rigorous and they couldn't make it work anymore," she explained.

No matter how busy Reed and Owen were with the TV show, they still made time for their family. Their son, Tony Owen Jr., told The Daily Nonpareil in 2007 his parents never missed out on their kids' lives. "I saw my parents every day, and we ate dinner at night around the table," he said, adding that he never thought of Reed as her TV persona, Donna Stone; she was just mom.

Tony also shared that Reed left her Hollywood business at the front door when she came home, separating the two worlds as best she could. He noted: "Mom was not an actress at home. She was concerned for the welfare of her kids." This echoes what Reed told The Morning Call about why she remained in a loveless marriage for all those years. Her kids were always her top priority.

