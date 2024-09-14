Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have one of the most adorable marriages in Hollywood, but the actor had quite a few failed relationships with other stars before he found his perfect match in the "Gossip Girl" actor. The pair began dating in 2011, by which time Reynolds had both a failed engagement (to Alanis Morrissette) and a divorce (from Scarlett Johansson) under his belt. In fact, Reynolds was married to Johansson when he and Lively met on the set of "Green Lantern" the year prior. Lively was similarly involved, so nothing happened between the pair until well after Reynolds' divorce. He even had a brief fling with another huge star in the small gap between Johansson and Lively.

In addition to the aforementioned relationships, Reynolds had a slew of other failed romances between the start of his acting career and his first marriage. This includes a few that did not make our list due to shoddy known details, like his supposed partnership with former co-star Traylor Howard or model Agnes Fischer, which both lack a clear timeline. Our list also does not include Sandra Bullock — who many assume Reynolds dated due to their intense chemistry — because both parties have denied there was ever a romance. Shippers on that particular love train will have to rely on "The Proposal" to live out their fantasies.

Besides, there are more than enough defunct romances in Reynolds' history. Here is a look inside Ryan Reynolds' failed relationships with Hollywood stars over the years.

