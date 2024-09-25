Henry Winkler's Son Max Has Grown Up To Be His Twin
Many celebrities have children who look absolutely nothing like them, but Henry Winkler is not one of them. He has one stepson named Jed Weitzman and two biological children named Zoe Winkler and Max Winkler. Sorry to Max's mother, Stacey Weitzman, because he got absolutely zero DNA from her; Max looks like a carbon copy of his famous father.
The "Happy Days" alum and one-time "Law & Order: SVU" guest star posted a photo on Instagram of Max and his new baby, his second child with wife Jessica Barden. In the pic, Max is working on a laptop while cradling his newborn. "Double duty," Henry captioned. The fact that Max is wearing a hat that covers his red hair really helps to make him look just like his dad. Henry always had dark hair, but now it's turned to white.
Fans quickly commented on how much Max resembles Henry. "He's your twin. Get him a leather jacket, a motorcycle, and a comb," one person wrote. "Your son looks so much like you!" said another. "Very handsome! Yes, I think he definitely looks like you," someone else commented. Many people also congratulated Henry on his newest grandchild, which is his seventh.
Max Winkler is also in the Hollywood industry
Henry Winkler's youngest son followed him into show business, except Max Winkler shares his talents behind the camera instead of in front of it. He is a director and producer, having worked on movies such as "Flower" and "Jungleland," as well as TV shows like "American Horror Stories," "School Spirits," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
According to his IMDb page, he has acted before, but it's been a hot minute. In 1993, he had a bit part in the comedy "Cop & ½." Fast-forward 20 years later, he played the younger version of his dad's character, Barry Zuckerkorn, on "Arrested Development."
While Max is technically a nepo baby, he didn't want any assistance breaking into the industry from his famous father (per The Los Angeles Times). In a 2023 interview on The Talk, Henry said, "My son Max told us at 10 that he wanted to be a director. He kept his word." Henry also shared that Max actually hired him for a job as well as directed Henry's audition for "Barry" — a part he ended up getting. Clearly, these two are a perfect match for Hollywood.