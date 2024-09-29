How Prince Michael Of Kent Made His Millions On His Own

Prince Michael of Kent may not be one of Britain's most highly-ranked royals, but he is certainly one of the most interesting members of the royal family. Born in 1942 to Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, Michael was originally seventh in line to the throne. As one of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved first cousins, he was invited to take on important roles at family events. When Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947, the 5-year-old Michael was a page boy in their wedding. Later, at the queen's coronation, the young Michael made yet another appearance — this time, decked out in an adorable Scottish kilt.

As the decades have whizzed by, however, Michael's role in the royal family has decreased. As of 2024, he is 52nd in line to the throne, and his distance from the crown has prevented him from receiving public funds. That being said, Michael has come up with a number of strategies to keep his coffers full. According to a report by the Express, the prince's fortune is estimated to be worth approximately $40 million — a stunning sum for someone who has largely had to make his own way. Oddly enough, though, there have been whispers surrounding Michael's wealth, as much of the prince's money has not been scandal-free. Some of it might even come from less-than-legal sources.