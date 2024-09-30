What Carrie Underwood's Relationship With Her Sons Is Like
Balancing a Las Vegas residency with parent-teacher conferences isn't easy, but Carrie Underwood makes it look effortless. The eight-time Grammy winner is set to have a busy schedule between her REFLECTION Las Vegas residency and a new role as a judge on American Idol. Yet, despite the constant demands of superstardom, Underwood still finds time for what matters most — her family.
Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. Between cheering at baseball games and baking with the boys, Underwood often shares sweet glimpses of her relationship with her sons on Instagram. In a Today interview, she also revealed how they "have so many meals together as a family," emphasizing the importance of quality time at home. She even clarifies how "it's not a rule. It's just what we do." Moments like this highlight Underwood's dedication to being a hands-on parent, allowing her to successfully balance the demands of fame with motherhood.
Mastering the work-life balance
Carrie Underwood has mastered the art of balancing her successful career and family life. In 2019, just eight months after her son Jacob was born, she was back on tour. She balances motherhood and her career by bringing her family on the road. The Tennessean reports how the family rents houses to "turn every tour stop into a home." During her Denim & Rhinestones tour in 2022, she shared photos of her family cheering her on from the front row (via People). By involving her family in her professional life, Underwood stays connected with her boys while pursuing her career goals.
As the kid grows older, she continues prioritizing family time whenever possible. In summer 2024, during a brief pause in her busy touring schedule, the family visited Hershey Park in Pennsylvania. The singer shared snapshots of the wholesome outing on Instagram. "Had a day off with the fam in PA today," Underwood wrote, "The boys had SUCH a BLAST!!!"
These vacations are undoubtedly a great way for her to recharge and spend uninterrupted quality time with her two sons, away from the spotlight. Whether it's on the road or during family getaways, Underwood ensures her sons always know they come first.