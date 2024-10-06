Whatever Happened To The Original Cast Of TLC's Unexpected?

The dedicated viewership to shows that chronicle teen pregnancies was at its peak in the early 2000s, with hits like MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom." Young couples graced our TVs to share their stories on what it's like to raise a child before becoming an adult themselves. It was TLC's "Unexpected" that kept the train rolling, introducing the 2017 version of teenage parenthood.

Teenage pregnancy has been criticized in the media before. Movies like "Juno" and "Knocked Up" were blamed for glorification. The 2010 film "The Pregnancy Pact" portrayed the real-life phenomenon in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where 18 high schoolers promised to become pregnant in 2008 to raise their babies together. However, shows like "Unexpected" do not intend to encourage teenage pregnancy. If anything, the show magnifies the struggle to keep a family together while reaching the traditional milestones of teenagehood, like prom and graduation. So, where is the cast of "Unexpected" now?