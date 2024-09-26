Inside Anna Delvey's Short & Not-So-Sweet Stint On Dancing With The Stars

"Dancing with the Stars" has had its share of controversial contestants over the years (Sean Spicer? Really?!), but perhaps no one has created as much drama on "DWTS" as Anna Delvey. Unlike the many actors and athletes who have competed for the Mirrorball Trophy, Delvey isn't so much a "star" as a felon. The Russian-born con artist, whose legal name is Anna Sorokin, spent just under four years in prison for posing as a German heiress and scamming financial institutions and Manhattan elites alike out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. A Vanity Fair feature on Delvey, written by a former friend-turned-victim, served as the inspiration for the 2022 Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna," which led the "DWTS" producers to approach Delvey about competing on Season 33.

Advertisement

It took some doing — and a unique bit of accessorizing — but the convicted criminal was ultimately allowed to perform alongside such conventional celebrities as former "Bachelorette" Jenn Tran, Tori Spelling, and Reginald VelJohnson of "Family Matters" fame. The news of her casting was met with mixed reactions, including expressions of disgust from the hosts of "The View." Calling her "a convicted fraudster," among other things, the panel suggested Delvey was being given star treatment because of her good looks (via People). But the infamous scammer had the last laugh.

After Whoopi Goldberg claimed that Delvey had never reimbursed her victims, her lawyer contacted the show to deny the accusation and demand an apology, which they delivered. Delvey responded, "Stay nasty, ladies, but don't forget to vote Sept. 17!" Also appalled by the choice to cast the convicted felon was "DWTS" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. In an interview with TMZ, the dancer slammed the decision to promote a "professional liar," and scoffed at the idea of her trying to redeem her rep. "Will I believe anything that lady says? Absolutely not," Chmerkovskiy said (via YouTube).

Advertisement