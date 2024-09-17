The Drama Surrounding Anna Delvey's Casting On DWTS, Explained

"Dancing with the Stars" wouldn't be complete without its controversial casting choices, and for Season 33, that choice came in the form of Anna Delvey. It was confirmed on "Good Morning America" that the faux heiress would be joining the show alongside 12 other participants.

The decision to include Delvey didn't sit well with fans and other celebrities. But "DWTS" showrunner Conrad Green defended the move, reiterating that Delvey deserves a spot on the show. "We've always tried to be a very broad church when it comes to the types of people, the types of backgrounds, the types of stories we have on the show," Green said in an interview with Variety. "Anna is fascinating to a lot of people, a lot of people have watched the dramas about her life and have followed her story, so I think there is an inherent curiosity about her."

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, infamously duped countless victims in New York City, including hotels, banks, and socialites. In 2019, she was convicted of stealing a whopping $275,000 and sentenced to 4-12 years in state prison. She was also fined $24,000 and ordered to pay restitution amounting to $199,000. In fall 2022, Delvey was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa. But now she's using her unfortunate situation to her advantage.

