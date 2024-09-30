Millie Bobby Brown Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Millie Bobby Brown has long been recognized for her youthful appearance. Since the 20-year-old actor made her breakthrough appearance in the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" in 2016, Since then, fans have watched the young star evolve from a 10-year-old actress to an accomplished woman. However, some might argue Brown is growing up too fast, especially after rumors circulated that she had plastic surgery.
In September 2024, rumors of Millie Bobby Brown's plastic surgery swirled when Reddit users took notice of her seemingly altered appearance in promotional photos for her beauty brand Florence by Mills. Users observed that Brown's lips are noticeably fuller than they've been in the past, leading to predictions that she may have enhanced them with fillers. Fans took issue with the potential alterations to Brown's appearance, criticizing her for making such changes at a young age, and for perceivably making herself appear older. "She already looks 40," one user commented. "It's really quite sad." Others expressed pity for Brown, lamenting the pressures society places on young women.
Millie Bobby Brown has faced objectification from fans
Throughout her career, Mille Bobby Brown hasn't been a stranger to facing objectification, especially by fans unwilling to let go of the past and recognize she is now a grown woman. "They aren't ready to accept the fact that [I'm] growing up," she told MTV News in a 2021 interview. "It's kind of like I have 50 million people like my parents." With these pressures she's faced in mind, it would be reasonable to speculate why Brown might have chosen to make such a permanent change to her appearance at such a young age.
Regardless if the rumors of her cosmetic changes ring true, Brown has also shown the initiative to build up her self-confidence, as well as her fans', through more educational means. Through her Florence by Mills brand, Brown has made it her goal to learn more about skin care, and inspire her Gen-Z fans in the process. "I don't know anything about beauty and skin care," she told Allure in September 2022. "That's why I created this." In that endeavor, the company's website reads, its mission "is about defining beauty on our own terms."