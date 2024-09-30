Millie Bobby Brown Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Millie Bobby Brown has long been recognized for her youthful appearance. Since the 20-year-old actor made her breakthrough appearance in the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" in 2016, Since then, fans have watched the young star evolve from a 10-year-old actress to an accomplished woman. However, some might argue Brown is growing up too fast, especially after rumors circulated that she had plastic surgery.

Advertisement

In September 2024, rumors of Millie Bobby Brown's plastic surgery swirled when Reddit users took notice of her seemingly altered appearance in promotional photos for her beauty brand Florence by Mills. Users observed that Brown's lips are noticeably fuller than they've been in the past, leading to predictions that she may have enhanced them with fillers. Fans took issue with the potential alterations to Brown's appearance, criticizing her for making such changes at a young age, and for perceivably making herself appear older. "She already looks 40," one user commented. "It's really quite sad." Others expressed pity for Brown, lamenting the pressures society places on young women.