Melania Trump Lets The Real Reason She And Donald Didn't Have More Kids Slip In Candid Confession
Barron Trump is the only child of Donald and Melania Trump, and he was born on March 20, 2006, just under 14 months after the couple got married. While they had planned a pregnancy, Donald informed People in January 2006, "I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly." After Barron's arrival, Donald and Melania decided their family was complete. During a 2016 CNN Town Hall, when Anderson Cooper asked Donald about his desire to have additional children, Donald answered definitively, "We're not really thinking about more kids" (via Newsweek).
However, in a September 2024 interview with Fox News, Melania elaborated that she was the person who was more adamant about sticking to having only one child. "Donald was encouraging to have more and I said I'm completely fine with one because it's very busy life," the former first lady explained (via Daily Mail). "I'm in charge of everything. So, that's why it's just perfect."
Parenting a child is a time-intensive endeavor, and Donald purportedly wasn't an involved dad with his older kids. Melania took on the majority of the workload from the start. "I don't expect him to walk down Fifth Avenue with a stroller," she divulged to People in 2006. Not surprisingly, diaper duty was also a job Donald wouldn't do. He even admitted he didn't even have the intention of being present to support his wife while she was giving birth.
Melania poured her time and energy into raising Barron
Melania Trump's September 2024 Fox News interview isn't the first time she's shared this particular line of thinking about how many kids she wanted. When asked the same question in April 2013, a full schedule was also on her mind. "I don't like to say never, but my life is very busy," Melania explained to ABC News. "We are happy and my hands are full with my two boys — my big boy and my little boy!" she added, alluding to Donald Trump. At that time, Melania's schedule was full professionally and personally. She was working as an entrepreneur as well as keeping up with Barron Trump's numerous sports activities.
As a result of all their bonding time, Melania and Barron developed a close relationship. From the start, Melania was actively involved with her son's daily care, even though the Trumps' lavish lifestyle meant they could afford to hire a nanny when Barron was a baby. However, by the time Barron was nine, the nanny was gone, and Donald was often away from home working. Melania intensified her parenting efforts, informing People in 2015, "I am with him all the time."
During Barron's childhood, Melania adapted her schedule to prioritize Barron's needs, including dropping him off and picking him up from school daily. After Donald won the 2016 presidential election, Melania waited until the school year concluded to make the transition from New York to Washington, D.C., so it would be easier for Barron.