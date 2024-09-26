Melania Trump Lets The Real Reason She And Donald Didn't Have More Kids Slip In Candid Confession

Barron Trump is the only child of Donald and Melania Trump, and he was born on March 20, 2006, just under 14 months after the couple got married. While they had planned a pregnancy, Donald informed People in January 2006, "I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly." After Barron's arrival, Donald and Melania decided their family was complete. During a 2016 CNN Town Hall, when Anderson Cooper asked Donald about his desire to have additional children, Donald answered definitively, "We're not really thinking about more kids" (via Newsweek).

Advertisement

However, in a September 2024 interview with Fox News, Melania elaborated that she was the person who was more adamant about sticking to having only one child. "Donald was encouraging to have more and I said I'm completely fine with one because it's very busy life," the former first lady explained (via Daily Mail). "I'm in charge of everything. So, that's why it's just perfect."

Parenting a child is a time-intensive endeavor, and Donald purportedly wasn't an involved dad with his older kids. Melania took on the majority of the workload from the start. "I don't expect him to walk down Fifth Avenue with a stroller," she divulged to People in 2006. Not surprisingly, diaper duty was also a job Donald wouldn't do. He even admitted he didn't even have the intention of being present to support his wife while she was giving birth.

Advertisement