What Donald Trump Is Like As A Dad, According To His Family

When it came to naming his first son and child, Donald Trump made a comment that deserves a spot on the most dramatic Trump family moments of all time. Ivana's memoir, "Raising Trump," details that when she suggested they name their baby after Donald, the real estate mogul was less than enthusiastic: "You can't do that! What if he's a loser?" Ouch!

This anecdote fuels the speculation that Don Jr. has been on a lifelong mission to earn approval from his father. Understandably, this theory was the centerpiece of a Slate article touting the phrase, "Don Jr. just wants to be loved." The piece paints Jr. as the son who tries too hard and is always in combat mode in a quest to win his father's approval. Don Jr.'s speculated obsession with impressing his dad has made him the butt of quite a few jokes, from scathing Twitter responses from the public to numerous "SNL" skits.

In 2019, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, two New York City comedians, swapped the cover of Don Jr.'s book "Triggered" with one that read "Daddy, Please Love Me." They told The Hill at the time, "It's pretty obvious that President Trump doesn't love him, and Junior's attempts to get his father's attention — dressing up as his father for Halloween and marrying a Fox News personality that looks conspicuously like Melania — have been really hard to watch."