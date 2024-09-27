Shania Twain's Unrecognizable Look At The People's Choice Country Music Awards Has Us Doing A Double-Take
Man! She felt like a retro woman! Shania Twain totally transformed herself for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. The "Giddy Up!" superstar hit the red carpet in a stunning mermaid-style denim gown with just enough rhinestone bling detail to look glitzy without being overkill. Twain accessorized with full-length gloves (we're here for the cuffs!) and an oversized ring. However, it was her hair that really made everyone do a double-take, as Twain opted to style her honey-blonde locks in a 60s-style flip that called to mind a member of the Shangri-Las or an early Loretta Lynn.
The singer knew she'd cause a stir with her style, and she's proud of it. She told People prior to the event, "I love bringing glamour to country. It's great to refresh it because it was way more glamorous when I was a kid." Recalling the bespangled country musicians her grandparents used to love, Twain added, "I think it's time for country to get a little more glamorous again, so that's my plan."
Viewers not used to the singer's "Country Barbie" look (as Parade dubbed it) had mixed reactions. "I'm sorry y'all, but that is NOT Shania Twain," panned a commenter on X (previously Twitter). "Not a fan of the hair" went another thumbs-down. But some fans did praise her. "Both classy and funny, it's totally Shania Twain!" said one. (They did, however, add a rather backhanded comment about Twain wisely hiding her age behind the gloves and large collar).
Shania Twain had a totally nostalgic night at the PCCAs
Following through on her glam-nostalgia theme, county superstar Shania Twain continued to shine through the entire broadcast of the People's Choice Country Music Awards. After doing a cold open in a fringed white cowgirl ensemble, Twain changed into the outfit she famously wore in her "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" music video, complete with the top hat. "@ShaniaTwain in a top hat. That's it. That's the tweet," swooned an X user. (That song, btw, topped Billboard's 100 Karaoke Songs of All Time. Not bad for a number that came out nearly 30 years ago.)
.@ShaniaTwain in a top hat. That's it. That's the tweet. 🎩 #PCCAs pic.twitter.com/ClaIGKqDRe
— Maren's GIRLs (@MarensGIRLs) September 27, 2024
Twain then doubled down on the retro aesthetic by changing into a colorful minidress and white go-go boots midway through the presentations, and from there, into a slinky sparkled red evening gown and gloves that were pure Marilyn Monroe. When the night was over, it was clear the star is still the one, whether or not she was one of the worst-dressed at the People's Choice Country Music Awards show. We tend to agree with a follower who summed up Twain's look: "So beautiful. Love you in that dress color and the short style blonde."