Shania Twain's Unrecognizable Look At The People's Choice Country Music Awards Has Us Doing A Double-Take

Man! She felt like a retro woman! Shania Twain totally transformed herself for the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. The "Giddy Up!" superstar hit the red carpet in a stunning mermaid-style denim gown with just enough rhinestone bling detail to look glitzy without being overkill. Twain accessorized with full-length gloves (we're here for the cuffs!) and an oversized ring. However, it was her hair that really made everyone do a double-take, as Twain opted to style her honey-blonde locks in a 60s-style flip that called to mind a member of the Shangri-Las or an early Loretta Lynn.

The singer knew she'd cause a stir with her style, and she's proud of it. She told People prior to the event, "I love bringing glamour to country. It's great to refresh it because it was way more glamorous when I was a kid." Recalling the bespangled country musicians her grandparents used to love, Twain added, "I think it's time for country to get a little more glamorous again, so that's my plan."

Viewers not used to the singer's "Country Barbie" look (as Parade dubbed it) had mixed reactions. "I'm sorry y'all, but that is NOT Shania Twain," panned a commenter on X (previously Twitter). "Not a fan of the hair" went another thumbs-down. But some fans did praise her. "Both classy and funny, it's totally Shania Twain!" said one. (They did, however, add a rather backhanded comment about Twain wisely hiding her age behind the gloves and large collar).

