The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

So many of us love country music. Therefore, what better way to celebrate than with a night that's all about the people honoring their favorite stars in the world of country? The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards have arrived, and our favorite country music makers graced the red carpet. Of course, what's a red carpet without a worst-dressed list? We always love seeing our favorite celebs in one place and seeing what they choose to wear while strutting down the red carpet. As always, there were looks we loved and looks that just didn't quite work.

The stars of the country music world aren't shy about expressing themselves through their 'fits, and we love them for that. Still, that doesn't mean every red carpet risk pays off, and some leave us scratching our heads. At this year's People's Choice Country Awards, there were strange color palettes, looks that would be better suited as Halloween costumes, and many, many rhinestones.

While many of these stars give us our favorite songs to play on our commute, listen to on our morning walks, and belt in the shower, that doesn't mean we love their red carpet looks quite as much. Luckily, there are many more country music award shows this season for these stars to redeem themselves. For now, here is our 2024 People's Choice Country Awards worst-dressed list.

