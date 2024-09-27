The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
So many of us love country music. Therefore, what better way to celebrate than with a night that's all about the people honoring their favorite stars in the world of country? The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards have arrived, and our favorite country music makers graced the red carpet. Of course, what's a red carpet without a worst-dressed list? We always love seeing our favorite celebs in one place and seeing what they choose to wear while strutting down the red carpet. As always, there were looks we loved and looks that just didn't quite work.
The stars of the country music world aren't shy about expressing themselves through their 'fits, and we love them for that. Still, that doesn't mean every red carpet risk pays off, and some leave us scratching our heads. At this year's People's Choice Country Awards, there were strange color palettes, looks that would be better suited as Halloween costumes, and many, many rhinestones.
While many of these stars give us our favorite songs to play on our commute, listen to on our morning walks, and belt in the shower, that doesn't mean we love their red carpet looks quite as much. Luckily, there are many more country music award shows this season for these stars to redeem themselves. For now, here is our 2024 People's Choice Country Awards worst-dressed list.
Dani Rose looked like Tinkerbell gone wrong
Dani Rose may have the voice of an angel, but she showed up on the red carpet looking more like a fairy — specifically, Tinkerbell. While the color was utterly Tink-inspired, the rest was all around confusing. The sparkly, sheer, high-neck top, the high-rise short shorts, the silver boots ... this silhouette just felt way too complicated, and something simpler would have let the star shine instead of drawing our attention all over the place.
Tanner Adell looked like a few reams of paper
"Tan Lines" is one of our fave Tanner Adell songs, so we couldn't help but think about what strange tan lines this red carpet 'fit would give her. This isn't the worst getup, but the silhouette leaves her looking boxy, and we would've loved to see it with some different styling. With a high ponytail and a strappy sandal, this could have been a best-dressed list contender. As it stands, though, her beauty is buried beneath too many details.
Priscilla Block looked like she was wearing head-to-toe tights
A pair of nude tights can make even the shortest of hemlines a bit cozier for winter, but that's basically where their usefulness ends. We certainly wouldn't make a whole outfit out of them. Unfortunately, it seems that Priscilla Block disagrees, and for that, she has ended up on the worst-dressed list. This sheer, beige jumpsuit is just strange, but how Block chose to style it is even stranger. The belt and the over-the-top hairstyle just don't elevate the already perplexing look to be red carpet apropos.
MacKenzie Porter's French maid costume was a bit too early for Halloween
We don't know what MacKenzie Porter was thinking when she picked out this outfit for the red carpet, but she must have had Yvette from the 1985 movie "Clue" on her mind. The hair and makeup? Perfection! The dress? Great ... for a Halloween party. Unfortunately, everything about this look works except for the dress's flared skirt, which just makes us think of the quintessential French maid costume. She should definitely repurpose this one for Halloween, but we recommend sporting something a little more elevated for the next red carpet.
Hunter Hayes sported a weird hybrid blazer
In Hunter Hayes' defense, he seems to have invented a brand new article of clothing: the hoodie blazer. On the other hand, there's probably a good reason this style of outerwear wasn't already invented. Unless Hayes has layered two perfectly matching pieces, it seems that his jacket is part hoodie and part blazer. While hoodies and blazers are both beloved articles of clothing, this hybrid piece just feels odd. Next time, choosing one or the other would work better than both.
Chapel Hart looked like a craft store exploded
Chapel Hart's coordinating ensembles have us a bit conflicted. The floral maxi dress? We love. The other two looks? Not so much. The group as a whole? Total pink and purple overload. The ladies of Chapel Hart are as stunning as their voices, but these looks are just plain distracting. It looks like they found some coupons for Michael's and a glue gun and went to town decorating their outfits. Next time, "less is more" should be their fashion mantra.
Chase Stokes' outfit inspo was Dwight from The Office
As a Netflix movie star dating a country music star, every designer out there surely wants to dress Chase Stokes. So, we simply must ask why he is wearing this. His light brown suit doesn't fit right; he has no tie or belt; he's wearing an oatmeal-colored shirt and clashing brown shoes. This looks like a much more disheveled version of something Dwight Schrute would've worn to the office, and that's just not an ideal red-carpet look.
Shania Twain was a rhinestone cowgirl
Shania Twain is the ultimate country music legend, so we certainly can't blame her for attempting to sport the ultimate country music red carpet look: a denim evening gown. While a gown made out of denim is certainly a fashion risk, this almost worked. The fit and train of the dress are perfection, proving that denim can be anything — including evening wear. However, the collar and gloves made this look feel a bit too costumey, and all the rhinestones distracted from the rest of the ensemble. The '60s hair and makeup, though? On point.
Reyna Roberts looked like a leather lampshade
While there were plenty of surprising looks on the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards red carpet, Reyna Roberts had to be wearing one of the busiest. The black-and-red cowboy hat with matching red hair, lingerie-inspired leather corset, leather sleeves, and conical leather skirt made for one seriously wild outfit. This would have worked better if Roberts picked one fashion risk and went with it, but she, instead, paired them all together, and it made for a puzzling look.
Kaitlyn Bristowe's sheer rhinestone number was tacky
She may have been the titular "Bachelorette," but we would not give Kaitlyn Bristowe a rose for this red-carpet look. The pairing of super sheer fabric and rhinestones just felt tacky. Had the fabric been solid, this look would have been a bit better. Alternatively, without the rhinestones and with a bralette underneath, it may have looked chic and cool. As it is, though, it is just a bit over-the-top for a red carpet... or any occasion, really.
MGK looked like someone wearing a bad MGK costume
It's hard to recognize MGK aka Machine Gun Kelly in his People's Choice Country Awards look. Seriously ... is this even him? In any case, the outfit is a bit unsettling — not just because we don't recognize him, despite his sleeves of tattoos, but also because of the leather vest, short-sleeved shirt, and pointy shoes. The slicked-back split dye hair isn't helping, either. Perhaps the star is in the midst of a major style transformation, but whatever it is, it's a bit strange.
Miranda Lambert's complicated brown dress was overwhelming
While Miranda Lambert is legendary in the world of country music, this outfit was not. Every detail of this dress just felt a bit off. The gathering at the waist, the sleeves, the neckline, the hemline, the weirdly sheer skirt — it all just didn't go together quite right. Lambert's makeup and accessories looked lovely, and swapping this out for a dress with a different silhouette would've made for a much fresher, more modern look.
Dasha's black minidress was better suited for a frat party
When it comes to dressing up for a special occasion, where you're going matters. Dasha looks unarguably stunning in this dress. For a college party, it would be an unmatched look. For the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards ... not so much. The dress is too short, too casual, and just a bit too "blah" for a red carpet. We'd love to see this hair and makeup with a funky, fashion-forward evening gown in a bold color on the next red carpet.
Scotty McCreery's suit both bored and clashed
Had this photo of Scotty McCreery been in black and white, we would've thought he looked dapper and classic on the red carpet. In color, however, this look was a bit confusing. For starters, his yellowish-beige suit wasn't a great color for him. Then, he paired it with a matching navy blue shirt and tie and some red and black shoes. Nothing about this color palette works together, and it makes for a boring and disjointed overall look.
Annie Bosko wore remnants of an old Woody from Toy Story costume
Country music has its own unique style, and it's always fun when folks honor that style at country music award shows. It's clear that Annie Bosko tried to do just that with her cowboy-inspired ensemble, but it didn't work for a special occasion. These glittery boots, silver vest, and cowboy hat could be components of a great cowgirl costume. When paired with black shorts and a tank top, though, it just didn't feel red carpet-ready.