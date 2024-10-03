Travis Kelce's Guilty Pleasure TV Show Stars One Of Taylor Swift's BFFs
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public in September 2023, and in the time since, the NFL star has got to know his partner's close friend Blake Lively quite well. However, during an episode of their podcast "New Heights," Travis admitted to his brother, Jason Kelce, that he was familiar with Lively years before beginning a relationship with Swift, albeit not in the way you might think. Travis confessed that one of his favorite TV shows as a kid was "Gossip Girl," in which Lively played iconic "it girl" Serena van der Woodsen.
"What is or are your guilty pleasure shows, something you're slightly embarrassed to admit?" Jason asked. "I used to not tell everybody that I watched 'Gossip Girl' growing up," Travis answered. "If you watch ['Gossip Girl'], you can get in deep. Oh, my god. Chace Crawford. Blake Lively. Shoot me, but I forget the rest of the names of the cast." Travis then went on to explain what the classic TV series is about: "It's a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking s*** on each other."
"Gossip Girl" is practically a vintage show at this point, since the series ended in 2012. Luckily, Travis also discussed his favorite modern show, "The Traitors," with Jason. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end even encouraged Jason to think about taking part in the hit reality series himself. "Dude, you would f****** crush it on 'Traitors,'" Travis enthused.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift supported Blake Lively amid swirling controversy
While Travis Kelce may have been a fan of Blake Lively's work before he met her, the pro-athlete appears to have since become a loyal friend to the actor in real life. Amid some increasingly controversial moments concerning Lively, Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift publicly stood by the "Shallows" star. Lively found herself in hot water after she was accused of promoting her film, "It Ends With Us," as a romantic-comedy when in reality, it's a serious drama about domestic abuse. According to NBC News, Yesenia Puente Bravo, a domestic violence survivor and fan of the "It Ends With Us" novel argued, "It was portrayed more so as a chick flick, like, 'Grab your friends, wear your nice prints and come over here and watch this movie.' And that's not what it was about." In the thick of the backlash, Swift threw Lively a lavish birthday party at her Rhode Island mansion, confirming she had her longtime friend's back.
It's possible that Kelce may have been inspired by Lively's performance on "Gossip Girl" to take a stab at it himself, since the NFL star made his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's FX series, "Grotesquerie." While speaking to E! News about the show, Murphy gushed, "A star is a star is a star — and [Kelce's] a star." Since the football player may be on his way to becoming an acting staple, perhaps he and Lively could someday appear in something together, maybe even in another reboot of "Gossip Girl" — especially since the last one didn't exactly go down well.