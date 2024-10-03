Travis Kelce's Guilty Pleasure TV Show Stars One Of Taylor Swift's BFFs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public in September 2023, and in the time since, the NFL star has got to know his partner's close friend Blake Lively quite well. However, during an episode of their podcast "New Heights," Travis admitted to his brother, Jason Kelce, that he was familiar with Lively years before beginning a relationship with Swift, albeit not in the way you might think. Travis confessed that one of his favorite TV shows as a kid was "Gossip Girl," in which Lively played iconic "it girl" Serena van der Woodsen.

Advertisement

"What is or are your guilty pleasure shows, something you're slightly embarrassed to admit?" Jason asked. "I used to not tell everybody that I watched 'Gossip Girl' growing up," Travis answered. "If you watch ['Gossip Girl'], you can get in deep. Oh, my god. Chace Crawford. Blake Lively. Shoot me, but I forget the rest of the names of the cast." Travis then went on to explain what the classic TV series is about: "It's a New York high school show with a lot of drama and basically everybody gossiping and talking s*** on each other."

"Gossip Girl" is practically a vintage show at this point, since the series ended in 2012. Luckily, Travis also discussed his favorite modern show, "The Traitors," with Jason. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end even encouraged Jason to think about taking part in the hit reality series himself. "Dude, you would f****** crush it on 'Traitors,'" Travis enthused.

Advertisement