Controversial Blake Lively Moments We Can't Forget About

There was a time when Blake Lively made headlines predominantly for her acting roles, close friendship with Taylor Swift, and aspirational marriage to Ryan Reynolds. However, all that changed in 2024 as people realized that some controversial moments from the "Gossip Girl" star's past had flown under their radar. For instance, social media users learned that Lively had favorable opinions about working with Woody Allen, whose stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of molesting her when she was about seven. While the director wasn't formally charged for the alleged molestation, he was also the subject of controversy for marrying his ex-partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, in 1997.

Despite everything, after working with Allen on 2016's "Café Society" Lively shared a rather odd take with the Los Angeles Times: "It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about. I could [only] know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he's empowering to women." The actor made a similarly strange statement after more than 80 women accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the mother of four asserted, "That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever and I think that if people heard these stories [...] I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn't have just continued." Lively also claimed she wasn't aware of Weinstein's actions before his accusers came forward. Over the years, the A-lister has done plenty more to become the subject of backlash.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).