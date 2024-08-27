Controversial Blake Lively Moments We Can't Forget About
There was a time when Blake Lively made headlines predominantly for her acting roles, close friendship with Taylor Swift, and aspirational marriage to Ryan Reynolds. However, all that changed in 2024 as people realized that some controversial moments from the "Gossip Girl" star's past had flown under their radar. For instance, social media users learned that Lively had favorable opinions about working with Woody Allen, whose stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of molesting her when she was about seven. While the director wasn't formally charged for the alleged molestation, he was also the subject of controversy for marrying his ex-partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, in 1997.
Despite everything, after working with Allen on 2016's "Café Society" Lively shared a rather odd take with the Los Angeles Times: "It's very dangerous to factor in things you don't know anything about. I could [only] know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he's empowering to women." The actor made a similarly strange statement after more than 80 women accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the mother of four asserted, "That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever and I think that if people heard these stories [...] I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn't have just continued." Lively also claimed she wasn't aware of Weinstein's actions before his accusers came forward. Over the years, the A-lister has done plenty more to become the subject of backlash.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married on a plantation
On September 9, 2012, actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation. According to the Post and Courier, nearly 300 people were enslaved on the grounds of the cotton plantation at one point in the 1800s. It is also one of America's oldest plantations, but unfortunately, many people fail to recognize its history and only see it as Allie Hamilton's summer home in "The Notebook." Even with all the resources at Lively and the "Deadpool" star's disposal, they seemingly never bothered to look into the estate's past. In a 2020 chat with Fast Company, for his part, Reynolds apologized for their wedding and labeled the choice of location as "a giant f**** mistake."
The Aviation Gin founder elaborated, "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy." After a police officer murdered an innocent Black man named George Floyd in 2020, the "Gossip Girl" alum took to Instagram to acknowledge that as a mother, she was deeply saddened by living in a reality where parents had to fear how law enforcement would treat their children because of their race. Lively also took the opportunity to apologize for their plantation wedding, writing, "We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is."
The TV star ended her post by confirming that the celebrity couple had donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Her behavior during the promotion of It Ends With Us seemed tone-deaf
In 2024, Blake Lively starred in the big-screen adaption of Colleen Hoover's smash hit book "It Ends With Us," which is centered around an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. Given the seriousness of the source material, most people expected a toned-down promotional tour that respected those who were or had been in similar situations. Instead, we got Lively seemingly suggesting that it was the perfect movie for a fun girls' night out, enthusing, "Grab your friends, wear your florals and head out to see it," in a promotional clip on Facebook.
Hoover, Lively and her fellow castmates, Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer, even appeared in an Instagram video that showed them actually having a girls' night-in while casually discussing topics like zodiac signs and their dream jobs. "The Shallows" star made things even stranger by stating that she was having such a blast promoting the film that she wished it would never end. One commentator wrote that it seemed like they were trying to promote the film as if it were "Barbie."
There was also another odd moment when Lively and the movie's director and co-lead Justin Baldoni sat down for an interview with "Jake's Takes," during which the interviewer asked how someone who had watched their film could approach Lively to talk about their experiences. She sarcastically answered, "Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share? I could just location-share you."
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were supposedly at odds during filming
In August 2024, TMZ reported that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively had developed an icy relationship while working on "It Ends With Us." An insider revealed that "The Town" star wasn't happy with her dual roles as both a producer and the lead of the movie and wanted more creative input. So, Lively instructed an editor to make a new cut of the movie and teamed up with her husband Ryan Reynolds to make a few changes to the script after everything was nearly finalized. Later, sources informed TMZ that Baldoni was to blame for engineering a tense atmosphere on the set. Lively felt that he kissed her for far longer than he should have while filming one particular scene. Confidants also claimed that Baldoni inquired about his co-star's weight because his long-standing back issues could worsen if he didn't take appropriate measures to support himself.
Lively didn't take kindly to the inquiry, believing he was negatively commenting on her weight since Baldoni was preparing to lift her in a subsequent scene. A few days before these articles went live, TMZ also posted a video of the warring co-stars seemingly having a fight on set. Their supposed differences even led Baldoni and Lively's castmates to pick sides. That account seemed more plausible when the director did most of his promo by himself, while Lively was typically accompanied by the rest of the cast. And to top it all off, she doesn't follow Baldoni on Instagram despite following most of her co-stars.
The actor has had other conflicts with co-stars too
Plenty of celebrities reportedly aren't fans of Blake Lively, and most of them tend to be her former castmates. According to a 2008 New York Magazine article, Lively's "Gossip Girl" co-star, Leighton Meester, couldn't stand her and tried to interact with her as little as possible while they were working on the hit show. The former colleagues' rumored feud supposedly even caused friction between their fellow castmates, forcing them to ally with one or the other. In a 2017 chat with Vanity Fair, executive producer Joshua Safran pointed out that Lively and Meester have vastly different personalities. He added, "Blake and Leighton were not friends. They were friendly, but they were not friends like Serena and Blair." Meanwhile, Lively's co-star from "A Simple Favor" was open about her negative feelings towards her in a joint BuzzFeed interview.
The "Gossip Girl" star confirmed that she was permitted to come to work over an hour late because she had worked extra the night before. However, Anna Kendrick wasn't made aware of the schedule change, so she arrived at her regular call-time and had to wait extra long for her castmate to get ready as a result. So, it's unsurprising that she told Lively: "That was the day I decided I hate you." While that may have sounded like a joke, one of the film's crew members disclosed to "The Celebrity Memoir Book Club" podcast that they were so open about their mutual dislike that the studio had to urge the co-stars to make it less obvious during press events.
Her icy behavior made an interviewer doubt her skills
In 2016, Blake Lively and her "Café Society" co-star Parker Posey sat down for an interview with Kjersti Flaa. The chat started awkwardly as the host acknowledged Lively's recently-announced pregnancy by saying "Congrats on your little bump" and she snidely replied, "Congrats on your little bump," when Flaa notably was not expecting (via YouTube). Although the interviewer was visibly uncomfortable, she still asked the stars if they enjoyed the movie's fashion choices. While Posey was answering, Lively interjected with, "You know everyone wants to talk about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes." Although Flaa quietly replied that she had no problem asking their male co-stars about their wardrobe, she was ignored as the two actors chatted amongst themselves about the outfit choices for the men in the movie.
The rest of the interview consisted of them answering a few questions while Flaa sat there in silence. In a follow-up video posted to her YouTube channel, she confessed that it took her eight years to make the interview public because of how much it negatively impacted her self-confidence. "It affected me for a while because it made me nervous when I was interviewing other people after that and I blamed myself for it for a long time because I felt like I did or said something wrong," the Norwegian journalist divulged. She felt the actors behaved like bullies, and Flaa's decision to post the video was her way of standing up to them and letting them know that their actions were unacceptable.