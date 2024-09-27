Donna Kelce's Latest Comments On Travis & Taylor Swift's Romance Won't Help PR Relationship Rumors
Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce certainly seems like a fairytale romance. The two of them are both at the top of their game in their respective careers, and they've gone out of their way to support each other — with Travis showing up to Swift's Eras Tour concerts and Swift going to Kansas City Chiefs games where her outfits are showing her obsession for Travis in the best way. At some of the games, Swift has been seen sitting with Donna Kelce, Travis's mom, and they've seemed friendly. But Donna's recent comments about Travis and Swift have some questioning the veracity of the couple's relationship — is it really just all PR stunt to help raise Travis's profile and get him into the entertainment industry after his football career is over? Is Travis a safe, all-American boyfriend that's good for Swift's image?
Here's what Donna said and why it's ringing alarm bells for some. In an interview with Extra, Donna was asked about the focus that's been on her son since he started dating Swift, and she said: "He's always been one to be in the limelight. He loves attention. I mean it, he's always dancing, always joking around, always having fun."
With his penchant for the limelight, it could be argued that Travis pursued Swift to help raise his profile. Since he started dating Swift, he has gotten a job hosting "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Amazon Prime. Travis's jersey sales spiked, giving him a big payout, and he appeared on stage during The Eras tour.
Haters could see Travis Kelce as capitalizing on Taylor Swift's fame
These comments from Donna Kelce come after rumors popped up that the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was staged, complete with a written arrangement about how and when they'd break up. Reps for Travis denied any such document or situation. However, cynics could certainly see Donna's comments lending validity to the rumors about it all being a PR stunt — he's someone who wants and thrives on attention, and he's getting more of it than ever with Swift.
However, Donna also told Extra about how her son "has a zest for life, and he's one of those individuals that wants to make sure everybody's laughing and having a good time." So it could just be a mother's honest acknowledgment about her son publicly dating the biggest superstar on the planet. And if that plays well to Travis's personality and passions, then who are we to question things? Plus, Travis had been leaning into the entertainment business with his own team long before Swift came into his life — he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March 2023 (he and Swift started dating months later), and he and his brother Jason Kelce have a popular podcast — "New Heights" — which launched in 2022.