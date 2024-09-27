Donna Kelce's Latest Comments On Travis & Taylor Swift's Romance Won't Help PR Relationship Rumors

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce certainly seems like a fairytale romance. The two of them are both at the top of their game in their respective careers, and they've gone out of their way to support each other — with Travis showing up to Swift's Eras Tour concerts and Swift going to Kansas City Chiefs games where her outfits are showing her obsession for Travis in the best way. At some of the games, Swift has been seen sitting with Donna Kelce, Travis's mom, and they've seemed friendly. But Donna's recent comments about Travis and Swift have some questioning the veracity of the couple's relationship — is it really just all PR stunt to help raise Travis's profile and get him into the entertainment industry after his football career is over? Is Travis a safe, all-American boyfriend that's good for Swift's image?

Here's what Donna said and why it's ringing alarm bells for some. In an interview with Extra, Donna was asked about the focus that's been on her son since he started dating Swift, and she said: "He's always been one to be in the limelight. He loves attention. I mean it, he's always dancing, always joking around, always having fun."

With his penchant for the limelight, it could be argued that Travis pursued Swift to help raise his profile. Since he started dating Swift, he has gotten a job hosting "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" on Amazon Prime. Travis's jersey sales spiked, giving him a big payout, and he appeared on stage during The Eras tour.