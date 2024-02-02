Taylor Swift's Game Day Bling Proves She's Obsessed With Travis Kelce In The Best Way

Taylor Swift doesn't play around when it comes to her wardrobe choices for her beau, Travis Kelce's, football games. The "Lover" singer consistently makes her association abundantly clear by wearing a red, white, or black ensemble to match the Kansas City Chiefs' signature colors. For outsiders, Swift's support remains limited to her presence, reactions, and outfits, but her Easter-egg-loving fans always find subtle nods to Kelce through her accessory choices.

But regardless of how subtle the world-conquering pop star tries to be, she still garners tons of hate purely for her appearances at Kelce's games. According to critics, the NFL broadcasts her reactions far too frequently, which takes away from the fun of the game. Even the opposing teams' fans seem to have a problem with Swift with a group of Buffalo Bills fans posting a TikTok of them burning a cutout of her, while others carried distasteful signs into the stadium. However, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker is no stranger to hate and remains unbothered.

In her TIME Person of the Year 2023 interview, Swift argued that she has no control over how the NFL covers her and doesn't lose sleep over it. "I'm just there to support Travis," she shrugged. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and p*****g off a few dads, Brads, and Chads." So, Swift marches on into jam-packed stadiums full of haters and fans alike, with little jewelry pieces including earrings shaped like Ts, necklaces that honor the Chiefs, and a particularly significant accessory that calls back to her first encounter with Kelce.