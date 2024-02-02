Taylor Swift's Game Day Bling Proves She's Obsessed With Travis Kelce In The Best Way
Taylor Swift doesn't play around when it comes to her wardrobe choices for her beau, Travis Kelce's, football games. The "Lover" singer consistently makes her association abundantly clear by wearing a red, white, or black ensemble to match the Kansas City Chiefs' signature colors. For outsiders, Swift's support remains limited to her presence, reactions, and outfits, but her Easter-egg-loving fans always find subtle nods to Kelce through her accessory choices.
But regardless of how subtle the world-conquering pop star tries to be, she still garners tons of hate purely for her appearances at Kelce's games. According to critics, the NFL broadcasts her reactions far too frequently, which takes away from the fun of the game. Even the opposing teams' fans seem to have a problem with Swift with a group of Buffalo Bills fans posting a TikTok of them burning a cutout of her, while others carried distasteful signs into the stadium. However, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker is no stranger to hate and remains unbothered.
In her TIME Person of the Year 2023 interview, Swift argued that she has no control over how the NFL covers her and doesn't lose sleep over it. "I'm just there to support Travis," she shrugged. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and p*****g off a few dads, Brads, and Chads." So, Swift marches on into jam-packed stadiums full of haters and fans alike, with little jewelry pieces including earrings shaped like Ts, necklaces that honor the Chiefs, and a particularly significant accessory that calls back to her first encounter with Kelce.
She sweetly referenced her boyfriend at the AFC Championship with her accessories
Taylor Swift supported Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship game with a ring that had a miniature version of his jersey. Although Swift lives an insanely lavish life and frequently splurges on expensive stuff, she seems to have bagged the $14 ring from a small Kansas-owned store called Eb and Co. To make things even more adorable, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, twinned with Swift by wearing the jersey design as earrings. The "Bejeweled" singer also wore a red and 14-carat gold signet ring to subtly keep in tune with the Chiefs' colors (it retails for $598 from Mejuri).
Although Swift's pricey opal earrings from WWAKE ($2,830) may seem like an odd choice for the theme she had going on, they actually made perfect sense because opal is Kelce's birthstone. And, since their relationship famously started with a friendship bracelet, the singer-songwriter often includes one in her accessories. For the AFC finals, Swift chose a bedazzling customized diamond number that read "TNT" to represent Taylor and Travis. As you might've guessed, the bracelet didn't come cheap, and according to the creator, Wove Made's website, it cost nearly $6,000.
Swift kept the glorious golden accents going with her $44 Bauble Bar chain that boasted the Chiefs logo. But Swift's support at the AFC game wasn't limited to her wardrobe choices because after they won the all-important game, she excitedly hugged everyone in her suite. Later, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker joined Kelce on the field, and fans heard her say, "I've never been more proud of anyone. Ever," as they embraced tightly (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
87 has quickly become Taylor Swift's second favorite number
If you were to see Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game, you would most likely spot an "87" somewhere in her outfit as an ode to Travis Kelce's jersey number. When the "Love Story" singer attended a match on Christmas Day 2023, she wore a Santa hat with "87" embroidered on the side. Swift also honored both of their names by wearing understated T-shaped earrings. A week before, she looked cozy in her crocheted beanie, which had the jersey number subtly adorned on the front.
At a previous game in October, the pop star stayed on brand with Chiefs' colors and wore a golden beaded friendship bracelet with a white "87" and hearts in the middle. Swift elevated her game-day style with a golden bracelet that had a heart-shaped charm that was red and gold. To make her sentiments about her high-profile romance even clearer, she also donned an evil-eye bracelet. When Kelce and Swift hit up a Christmas party, she kept her accessories simple but meaningful by wearing a gold beaded friendship bracelet with "Trav" written in the center against a red background.
The "Style" hitmaker also commonly dons jackets and tees adorned with the Chiefs logo and the beloved "87." Sometimes, Swift coordinates outfits with her new, BFF Brittany Mahomes, and the other halves of other Chiefs players who show up to support their partners. Given all this, it's only natural to wonder if Swift will be at the Super Bowl, and we're happy to say that she could make it happen.