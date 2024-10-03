Inside Penelope Cruz's Friendship With Meryl Streep

At this point, no one can top the insurmountable achievements that Meryl Streep has accumulated throughout her career as an actor — that, of course, is the reason her co-stars refer to her as the GOAT (aka "The Greatest of All Time"). Streep certainly has no shortage of admirers among her Hollywood peers, but it might be fellow actor Penelope Cruz who holds the title of number one fan.

Advertisement

With many accolades herself — including an Academy Award as well as a BAFTA for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," just to name a couple — Cruz's admiration for Streep is surprisingly as fangirlish as one could get. The "Ferrari" actor admitted to Deadline at the 2023 BAFTA Life in Pictures event that Streep is the one actor with whom she's desperate to collaborate most in the future. "I'm always begging my agents to take me to her set, just to bring her coffee or anything," she said, adding that Streep would definitely be at her celebrity dinner table, along with other accomplished people like 1950s icon and tragic figure Marilyn Monroe and writer Truman Capote.

Cruz said she never dismisses an opportunity to approach Streep, her hero. "Every time I see her, I run to hug her," the "Vanilla Sky" star said. "And she's so patient because every time I act like this is the first time I do it."

Advertisement