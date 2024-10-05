Princess Diana's Met Gala Dress Almost Looked Wildly Different

Princess Diana only graced the Met Gala red carpet once, yet it became one of the most iconic moments in fashion history. In 1996, the late royal stepped away from her conservative style and embraced a bold look for the legendary event. Diana made a discreet entrance wearing a silk navy blue slip dress, with lace trim, and a matching shawl. She also accessorized with the famous Dior Lady Di bag and stunning jewelry.

Diana commissioned designer John Galliano for the look, who recalled the princess' liberating moment just months after her divorce from then-Prince Charles. In Hulu's latest docuseries "In Vogue: The 90s," the former creative director for Dior described what it's like working with Diana. "I remember one day we all jumped into this old van, and we went to London, where we met Princess Diana," Galliano explained. "She'd been invited to the Met, and she would wear one of my dresses."

However, the iconic look might never have happened if Diana hadn't taken creative control of her style. Galliano revealed that he originally suggested a pink dress, but it wasn't to the princess' liking. "We went to Kensington Palace and discussed drawings," Vanity Fair quoted the designer as saying. "I was trying to push for pink, but she was not having it. 'No, not the pink!' That was real, real fun." As it turns out, ditching the color pink was only the beginning. Diana's next move gave the whole look an extra layer of wow factor.

