The Pioneer Woman's Daughter Paige Drummond Has A Flourishing Love Life
Ree Drummond, Food Network's "Pioneer Woman," is all about family, and is always eager to share special moments — and she made no exception when it came to the engagement of her youngest daughter, Paige Drummond, to her longtime boyfriend, David Anderson. Ree took to her famed Pioneer Woman blog, writing a glowing post about the engagement, saying, "I am so relieved I can finally share this news because the stress was getting to me."
Paige was also eager to share her excitement as she took to Instagram to post several photos of her and her new fiancé. She wrote, in part, "I get to marry the love of my life! How is this real?" Following in the footsteps of her parents, Ree and Ladd Drummond, who have been married since 1996, Paige appears to be living the fairytale romance of which many girls only dream.
Paige first posted a photo of her and Anderson to Instagram in December 2023. The pair was cuddled up at an outdoor party. She captioned the photo, "you and me." Mom and Food Network star Ree appeared to approve, commenting, "so, so, so sweet." Based on their social media it appears the couple have a lot in common, including being involved in Greek life, as Paige is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, while Anderson is a member of Beta Theta Pi. They also seem to share their love of being active, with the couple sharing photos of themselves enjoying the surf.
Paige and David's surprise fairytale engagement
Food Network star Ree Drummond couldn't help but share the excitement of daughter Paige Drummond's surprise Dallas engagement with fans, along with a play-by-play. Ree wrote in her "Pioneer Woman" blog that Paige was under the impression that she was having dinner with her roommates, but when they "conveniently" drove by a scenic park, they kicked her out of the car. David Anderson was waiting for the presumably confused Paige and proposed to her near a beautiful pond.
Paige's immediate family, who had been hiding nearby, went down to congratulate the newly engaged couple. After taking photos, Anderson and Paige met up with family, and friends to celebrate at a surprise engagement party at a rooftop bar, according to the Pioneer Woman blog. The pair was beaming in the photos Ree shared and she admitted to getting choked up seeing Paige celebrate with her friends. In an Instagram post, Anderson also posted about his engagement, captioning the photos with a sweet message that said, in part, "I love you and adore you Paige Drummond! I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
Who's cutting onions?