The Pioneer Woman's Daughter Paige Drummond Has A Flourishing Love Life

Ree Drummond, Food Network's "Pioneer Woman," is all about family, and is always eager to share special moments — and she made no exception when it came to the engagement of her youngest daughter, Paige Drummond, to her longtime boyfriend, David Anderson. Ree took to her famed Pioneer Woman blog, writing a glowing post about the engagement, saying, "I am so relieved I can finally share this news because the stress was getting to me."

Advertisement

Paige was also eager to share her excitement as she took to Instagram to post several photos of her and her new fiancé. She wrote, in part, "I get to marry the love of my life! How is this real?" Following in the footsteps of her parents, Ree and Ladd Drummond, who have been married since 1996, Paige appears to be living the fairytale romance of which many girls only dream.

Paige first posted a photo of her and Anderson to Instagram in December 2023. The pair was cuddled up at an outdoor party. She captioned the photo, "you and me." Mom and Food Network star Ree appeared to approve, commenting, "so, so, so sweet." Based on their social media it appears the couple have a lot in common, including being involved in Greek life, as Paige is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, while Anderson is a member of Beta Theta Pi. They also seem to share their love of being active, with the couple sharing photos of themselves enjoying the surf.

Advertisement