Did TLC Fake Nuptials For My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding? All Signs Point To Yes
TLC is no stranger to scandal, and the network continues to face allegations that its famous reality show "My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding" may have been staged all along. The show, which debuted in 2012, gave fans an inside look into the marriage customs of Romani Americans. It became a big hit, all thanks to the cast members' flashy dresses, over-the-top ceremonies, and explosive love stories.
But as the series went on, fans started to question some key aspects of the show. In particular, many wondered if the weddings featured in the franchise were real or fake. Doubts about the show's authenticity intensified after one former cast member came forward with claims that many of their scenes were staged. There were also allegations that producers of the show orchestrated fake storylines for the ratings, and many members of Romani and Traveler communities criticized the show for negative and misleading portrayals of their culture.
While TLC has yet to comment on such claims, the accusations have tarnished the network's image for providing viewers with questionable reality TV content.
Behind the scenes secrets exposed?
One of the longstanding rumors about "My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding" is the alleged fake weddings. Many fans have speculated about this for years, but it wasn't until a former cast member officially confirmed it in 2014 (via InTouch). Season 1's Priscilla Kelly called out TLC and accused the show of inaccurately portraying Romani culture. In a lengthy rant on Facebook, she claimed that the weddings were staged and they were told to keep mum about it.
"[Producers are] offering people to get married but without even paperwork just to have something to put on the show basically fake marriages fake engagements," Priscilla wrote. "We were supposed to keep it hush [about] it being made up, but I could not take it anymore."
In an interview with Wrestling Inc., the now pro-wrestler revealed the show made it look like she was trying to find a husband at such a young age, but that wasn't the case at all. "Everyone thinks that show was so true and accurate about how life really is," Priscilla added. "It's completely false; everyone still thinks I was trying to find a husband at 14 and that was the biggest lie."
Reality TV or fake drama?
Interestingly, despite the show's title, Priscilla claimed that there were few real "gypsies" on the show. She noted that about 90% were half-Romani during Season 2 and it just went straight downhill from there. Priscilla also alleged that the show hired actors instead of real people.
Then there's the issue of tradition portrayed in the franchise. On the show, young brides think very little of education or getting a job. Men grab women and demand a kiss or otherwise hurt them until they give in. However, a deeper look into the real Romani and Irish Travelers revealed that no such custom exists. Jill Smith, a real-life Traveler, told News of the World (via The New Republic), that the show made young girls in their community look bad. "The program made out that all gypsy girls are forced to leave school at nine so they can stay at home cleaning until they marry," she added. "Yes, we're expected to cook and clean, but we do have our own lives too. Most girls have the opportunity to go to school, many of them have jobs." Another reacted to the supposed "grabbing" culture. "I don't agree with it and neither do many other travelers," she explained. "It's tantamount to sexual assault."