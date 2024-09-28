Trump's Rally Attendance Obsession Proves Just How Deep Kamala Harris Got Under His Skin

Donald Trump has had plenty of barbs aimed at him during the course of his political career, but apparently none have stung him more than Vice President Kamala Harris's snark that he can't hold an audience's interest. During their July debate, Harris declared (via YouTube) that "people start leaving his rallies early, out of exhaustion and boredom" — and Trump has been furiously denying it ever since. At the debate, he jabbed back — "we have the biggest, most incredible rallies in the history of politics" — and claimed Harris's own rally audiences are actually paid shills.

Since then, the former president's hackles have gone up at any suggestion his crowds aren't hanging on his every word right to the very end. Considering the high cost of each Trump rally, he can scarcely afford to lose the momentum that keeps his followers coming to the events.

During a September 27 event in Walker, Michigan, he addressed the issue directly, once again denying the "boredom" factor. Per Newsweek, Trump began by contradicting himself: "The people that you see leaving — because nobody ever leaves, and when they do, I finish up quick, believe me." He went on to admit some folks might duck out early if a rally gets a late start due to flight delays on Trump Force One, or if they've already gotten their photo op before the event ends.

