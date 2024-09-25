Donald Trump Has Run Into Money Problems Due To The Cost Of His Rallies

Any way you slice it, running for president is an incredibly expensive proposition: buying television ad spots, paying campaign staffer salaries, and hiring security for public events can easily cost hundreds of thousands of dollars (and that's not even counting the potential legal trouble for using copyrighted songs without permission). It's no surprise, therefore, that Donald Trump has racked up a staggering amount of outstanding debt in pursuit of the presidency, with much of that debt stemming from his nationwide campaign rallies. The ever-increasing number of overdue bills he has accumulated represents some serious money troubles for the former president, and many of them aren't even from Trump's 2024 campaign; a Newsweek investigation revealed that multiple U.S. cities are still waiting to be paid from his first presidential run in 2016 and his second in 2020 — to the tune of over $700,000.

Unfortunately, these unresolved debts aren't just a burden for city governments; they also negatively impact the tax-paying residents of those municipalities, which has led some city councils to take action. As a spokesperson for El Paso, Texas, told Newsweek: "On Nov. 23, 2020, the City Council unanimously took action to hire the Law Offices of Snapper L. Carr to advocate in the City's interest in the collection of the outstanding invoices. The City continues to seek the payment of these past due expenses, so City taxpayers do not continue to have to bear the cost." Although El Paso is at the forefront of fighting to collect rally-related payments from Trump's campaign, there is a long line of other cities behind them.

