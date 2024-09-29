Kris Kristofferson, A Star Is Born Legend, Dead At 88

Kris Kristofferson died on September 28, per a statement from his family on Instagram. "We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

The late star was born June 22, 1936, in Brownsville, Texas. As part of an Air Force family, he was used to moving around a lot, but the family finally settled down in San Mateo, California, per PBS. From a young age, he took to country music, writing his first song at the age of 11. After graduating from Pomona College with a degree in creative writing, Kristofferson was offered a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University. He left Oxford with a Masters in English Literature.

He joined the U.S. Army, earning the rank of captain by 1965. Just before he was set to go to West Point to teach English, however, he went to Nashville for two weeks. "And it was just heaven to me. The music business in Nashville at the time was just two streets: Sixteenth and Seventeenth Avenues South. And all the people there, they just loved the creative act of songwriting and they loved good songs, whether they wrote 'em or not, you know? It wasn't for money or fame, or anything like that. And so, at the end of the two weeks, I decided to resign my commission and come back to Nashville," he said (via PBS).

