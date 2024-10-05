Dakota Johnson Won't Ever Forget Her Awkward First Meeting With Barack Obama
Most people would be nervous to meet a sitting president, but for Dakota Johnson, there was good reason for the awkwardness she felt upon being introduced to Barack Obama. Johnson's famous mom gave the then-president a detail about her part in "The Social Network" that he probably didn't need to know. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Johnson recounted the mortifying experience she shared with Melanie Griffith, which took place when the actor was just starting out in the industry. "I was with my mom, and we were meeting Barack Obama, and it was a huge deal. He was talking to her, and she goes, 'Oh, Mr. President, this is my daughter. [She] just did a movie, she's an actress, too. She was in 'The Social Network.' She's in her underwear," she shared of the classic word-vomit moment.
As one might expect, the up-and-comer was mortified, admitting, "I died inside." In Griffith's defense, it's possible she didn't think Johnson would feel any type of way about it. After all, in a 2014 interview with "Extra," she pointed out that her daughter was far from shy. Speaking of Johnson's high school declaration that she was set for stardom, Griffith joked that the then-teenager's plan was to be even bigger than her mom was, which she's since achieved. "There's no lack of confidence in Dakota," the proud mom beamed. It's also worth noting that Johnson is famously not one of the celebrities who refuse to bare it all, and several years after meeting Obama, she went on to be the star of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" series. Even so, there's clearly a time and place to talk about risqué scenes.
Griffith wasn't quite as comfortable with Johnson's subsequnt roles
Melanie Griffith might not have considered that there was anything weird about telling Barack Obama all about her daughter's booty shorts scene in "The Social Network" but when it came to "Fifty Shades of Grey," she took a decidedly different approach. During her chat with "Extra," the iconic actor confirmed that she loved the books but wasn't comfortable with the prospect of watching her daughter bring them to life on screen, musing that her ex-husband was probably on the same page. "It would just be too awkward. I mean, she, I think, would be mortified if we came to see her movie," Griffith reasoned.
However, based on a very testy joint interview with the mother and daughter at the 2015 Academy Awards, we're not sure that's the case. After being asked about the raunchy film on the red carpet, Griffith reiterated that she didn't plan on seeing it. Dakota Johnson immediately responded that it would be fine if she did, before being shut down by her mom once again. Eventually, the "Madame Web" star rolled her eyes in annoyance and snapped, "Alright, you don't have to see it," (via YouTube). The mother-daughter duo laughed it off in the moment but it was pretty clear they were not going to see eye-to-eye on the matter.
Perhaps being forced to talk about her daughter's NSFW role in "Fifty Shades of Grey" was karma's playful way of dealing with Griffith for her oversharing moment with Obama.