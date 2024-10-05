Dakota Johnson Won't Ever Forget Her Awkward First Meeting With Barack Obama

Most people would be nervous to meet a sitting president, but for Dakota Johnson, there was good reason for the awkwardness she felt upon being introduced to Barack Obama. Johnson's famous mom gave the then-president a detail about her part in "The Social Network" that he probably didn't need to know. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Johnson recounted the mortifying experience she shared with Melanie Griffith, which took place when the actor was just starting out in the industry. "I was with my mom, and we were meeting Barack Obama, and it was a huge deal. He was talking to her, and she goes, 'Oh, Mr. President, this is my daughter. [She] just did a movie, she's an actress, too. She was in 'The Social Network.' She's in her underwear," she shared of the classic word-vomit moment.

As one might expect, the up-and-comer was mortified, admitting, "I died inside." In Griffith's defense, it's possible she didn't think Johnson would feel any type of way about it. After all, in a 2014 interview with "Extra," she pointed out that her daughter was far from shy. Speaking of Johnson's high school declaration that she was set for stardom, Griffith joked that the then-teenager's plan was to be even bigger than her mom was, which she's since achieved. "There's no lack of confidence in Dakota," the proud mom beamed. It's also worth noting that Johnson is famously not one of the celebrities who refuse to bare it all, and several years after meeting Obama, she went on to be the star of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" series. Even so, there's clearly a time and place to talk about risqué scenes.

