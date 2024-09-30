Is George Clooney Abandoning Hollywood? Inside The Rumors
George Clooney has long been a Hollywood icon known for his dashing good looks and award-winning performances. While Clooney got his show biz start on a little-known sitcom, he's gone on to star in films like "From Dusk till Dawn," "Ocean's Eleven," and "Michael Clayton." He's even expanded his reach into directing and screenwriting with movies like "The Ides of March" and "The Monuments Men." Despite this, reports of Clooney's relocation to Domaine du Canadel, France with his wife, the stunningly transformed Amal Clooney, and their children has prompted speculation about the actor's future in Hollywood.
"Now that the kids are school-aged, Amal and George are thinking very seriously about where they want them to grow up," a source told In Touch in May 2024, referring to George and Amal's 2017-born twins. "As much as they both love big cities like Los Angeles and London, they feel that a smaller town offers a lot more for their kids, especially when it comes to privacy." As reported by TMZ in September, Clooney also sold his Los Angeles property, a six-bedroom estate he purchased from Stevie Nicks in 1995, confirming that the family is serious about setting down new roots. While the big-shot celebrity is shifting his focus towards his family, he's also not giving up acting completely.
George plans to maintain a Hollywood presence
While Hollywood couple George and Amal Clooney have relocated with their kids to France, the "Solaris" actor has said that he's still invested in his career. In an interview he gave alongside "Wolfs" co-star Brad Pitt, Clooney explained that he's stepping back from directing but still plans to act. "The main reason is that it is a year on the road to direct, and now my kids are of a certain age," he told GQ in August, explaining that his twins are school age. "Before that, they could just come with us and we would all go. But that's different now. So now I'm going to just probably focus on other things, like acting."
The Hollywood star did go on to emphasize his focus on his personal life, recalling a conversation he had with his wife over dinner. "We were talking and I said, 'Look, I'm 60,'" Clooney recounted, explaining that he was still healthy and active. "'But it doesn't matter how many granola bars I eat. In 20 years, I'm 80. And that's a different number. ... So these next 20 years we have to really focus not just on work, although you've got to continue to work. We also have to focus on life." So, while George Clooney is pulling back from his show business career in some ways, he's definitely not disappearing for good.