Is George Clooney Abandoning Hollywood? Inside The Rumors

George Clooney has long been a Hollywood icon known for his dashing good looks and award-winning performances. While Clooney got his show biz start on a little-known sitcom, he's gone on to star in films like "From Dusk till Dawn," "Ocean's Eleven," and "Michael Clayton." He's even expanded his reach into directing and screenwriting with movies like "The Ides of March" and "The Monuments Men." Despite this, reports of Clooney's relocation to Domaine du Canadel, France with his wife, the stunningly transformed Amal Clooney, and their children has prompted speculation about the actor's future in Hollywood.

"Now that the kids are school-aged, Amal and George are thinking very seriously about where they want them to grow up," a source told In Touch in May 2024, referring to George and Amal's 2017-born twins. "As much as they both love big cities like Los Angeles and London, they feel that a smaller town offers a lot more for their kids, especially when it comes to privacy." As reported by TMZ in September, Clooney also sold his Los Angeles property, a six-bedroom estate he purchased from Stevie Nicks in 1995, confirming that the family is serious about setting down new roots. While the big-shot celebrity is shifting his focus towards his family, he's also not giving up acting completely.