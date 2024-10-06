Sarah Paulson And Holland Taylor Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew

Sarah Paulson has admitted to preferring older partners. In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, she mentioned enjoying "a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what's important" when dating older people. And, not for nothing, the majority of Paulson's previous partners have all skewed quite a bit older than the "Ocean's 8" star.

Holland Taylor, however, seems concerned with the "big generational difference" between them. According to Advocate, while visiting on "Andy Cohen Live," the "Quiz Lady" actor mentioned her reservations about the age gap. Taylor grimly worries about leaving Paulson behind someday — a stark reminder of the gravity behind having such a huge distance in ages. Regardless, it seems the duo can't stop themselves from being publicly in love.

According to People, Paulson relishes in mentioning all the things that make Taylor wonderful as openly and often as she can, exclaiming, "I think she's the smartest, wisest, funniest, most extraordinary person I've ever met." Paulson even took to Instagram to write a sweet love note for the "Two and a Half Men" star's 80th birthday. "You've changed me. In all the important ways," Paulson wrote, in part. "Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense." Not to be outdone, Taylor also openly revels in her relationship with the "Ratched" actor, telling "Sandyland," "I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love," further proving why this couple is one of the most successful age gap relationships in Hollywood.

