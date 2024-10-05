The Major Difference Between Kim Wolfe's HGTV And Survivor Experiences

For Kim Wolfe, surviving "Survivor" was one thing. But surviving the fans? That was a whole different challenge. Wolfe first became a household name in 2012 after winning the 24th season of "Survivor." Today, she's the host of "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" on HGTV. While promoting the Season 2 release of the home renovation series, Wolfe touched on the stark contrast between the "Survivor" and HGTV fandoms. "Survivor fans are meaner," she admitted to TV Insider, "Not all of them, but I think it's a more contentious experience with Survivor."

This is not surprising, given the nature of the survival series. Alliances and eliminations captivate audiences who are deeply invested and vocal about the contests. The drama keeps audiences hooked, but can also create fierce emotions that influence how they interact with the show's stars. By comparison, Wolfe's HGTV show is about home renovation and design, which makes for a far more laid-back viewing experience. In fact, Wolfe suggests a "night and day" difference in her interactions with the fanbases.