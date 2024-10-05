The Major Difference Between Kim Wolfe's HGTV And Survivor Experiences
For Kim Wolfe, surviving "Survivor" was one thing. But surviving the fans? That was a whole different challenge. Wolfe first became a household name in 2012 after winning the 24th season of "Survivor." Today, she's the host of "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" on HGTV. While promoting the Season 2 release of the home renovation series, Wolfe touched on the stark contrast between the "Survivor" and HGTV fandoms. "Survivor fans are meaner," she admitted to TV Insider, "Not all of them, but I think it's a more contentious experience with Survivor."
This is not surprising, given the nature of the survival series. Alliances and eliminations captivate audiences who are deeply invested and vocal about the contests. The drama keeps audiences hooked, but can also create fierce emotions that influence how they interact with the show's stars. By comparison, Wolfe's HGTV show is about home renovation and design, which makes for a far more laid-back viewing experience. In fact, Wolfe suggests a "night and day" difference in her interactions with the fanbases.
Survivor fandom is intense
"Survivor" has been on TV for nearly 24 years, building a loyal, long-term audience. In September 2024, NewChannel5 reported that "thousands of fans lined up" for a pop-up event in Nashville to commemorate the Season 47 premiere. It's no surprise that "Survivor" is the third most popular show on CBS (via USTVDB), with a highly dedicated audience that even puts on fan-made survivor competitions.
The show's fandom helped elevate Kim Wolfe's career. In the TV Insider interview, she noted how she "met so many people because I traveled and did charity events and interacted with Survivor superfans." Wolfe also told HGTV Insider that her time on Survivor sharpened her ability to "read people and figure out who they really are," a skill she now uses when renovating homes on TV.
The transition to HGTV has brought a noticeable shift in her audience dynamics. HGTV viewers seek design inspiration and feel-good transformations, a stark contrast to the intense eliminations that "Survivor" fans crave. However, Wolfe still credits her time on the show for one helpful reason, explaining to TV Insider, "I think Survivor set me up to enjoy this more."