Kim Wolfe's Journey From Survivor To HGTV Star

Some people devote their whole lives working toward a career in television. Whether it's as an actor in a scripted series or an on-air personality a la Ryan Seacrest or Oprah Winfrey, those who appear on TV screens will typically have spent years striving toward that goal before ultimately they ultimately end up achieving it.

Not so for Kim Wolfe, about as unassuming a TV star that the medium has ever produced. Wolfe — then known as Kim Spradlin — was a successful retailer in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas, when she sent in an audition tape for "Survivor." Chosen from thousands of wannabes to be one of the castaways in the series' 24th season, Wolfe went on to outwit, outplay, and outlast her competitors to victory, taking home the million-dollar prize in the show's 2012 "One World" season.

While a few "Survivor" alums over the years have gone onto showbiz fame — say, Elisabeth Hasselbeck's stint on "The View," or Chase Rice of "Survivor: Nicaragua" becoming a country music star — most go back to their normal, non-celebrity lives. Wolfe, on the other hand, rebranded herself as an interior designer and landed at HGTV. As star of her own home reno show, "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" Wolfe helps homeowners with buyers' remorse remodel the houses they purchased before realizing how dysfunctional they actually were. To find out how she ended up where she did, read on to explore Kim Wolfe's journey from "Survivor" to HGTV star.