The 'Weird' Part Of HGTV Stardom For Jonathan Knight

Jonathan Knight opened up about how strange it is to be recognized as an HGTV star and not a New Kids on the Block member, telling TV Insider that it's happened more than he expected. "My brother and I were flying somewhere maybe a month ago, and the ticket agent met us," he said. "I thought she was going to say, 'Hey, I know you from New Kids.' Instead, she goes, 'Hey, you're that guy from "Farmhouse Fixer."' My brother looked at me and just started laughing. It has opened up a whole new fanbase."

This doesn't mean that there isn't any overlap between blockheads and HGTV fans, as Knight has had clients that were also NKOTB enthusiasts. In an interview with UPI, the pop singer explained that one homeowner had hidden the fact that she was a staunch admirer until they began filming. "It was halfway through that she finally let on, so that was really funny," Knight said, explaining that she had been to several concerts and even had a picture with the HGTV star.

He went on to explain that he's also been recognized in the past while selling flipped houses, describing the look that women would give him upon realization. While this unexpected aspect of HGTV fame might be weird for Knight, we're sure the New Kid will adjust to the new spotlight in now time.

