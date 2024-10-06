How Patti LaBelle Played Matchmaker For Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade

As if being the Godmother of Soul didn't keep her busy enough, it sounds like Patti LaBelle also finds time to play Cupid. Back in 2007, the "New Attitude" singer sensed a possible love connection between Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Advertisement

The "Bring It On" star and NBA veteran first crossed paths at a Super Bowl party. At the time, Wade's first marriage was about to end and Union was in a relationship with someone else. On a 2017 episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Union remembered the moment when LaBelle, who was also at the event, dove into matchmaker mode. "I had brought Patti LaBelle — that was my crew at the time — my day one, my OG," Union shared. "So she was like, 'Girl, you better drop that zero and get you a hero,' and so, it was Ms. Patti that nudged me in the direction."

Initially, Union saw their age difference and his relationship drama as red flags. What's more, she found him to be a little too reserved at first. "When I met Dwyane, his "résumé" looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, 'Let's have a lasting relationship,'" she told Glamour.

Advertisement