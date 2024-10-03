Celebs Who Looked Drastically Different After A Role

Whether we're talking about an international pop star or a beloved award-winning actor, it's no secret that we love to follow a dramatic celebrity transformation. While some stars use plastic surgery to change their appearances, others choose to make significant adjustments to their lifestyles for health and wellness reasons. And, of course, there are the famous folk who are down to shake up their image because a role calls for it.

Getting into character can mean digging into a character's motivations, inner struggles, and history. It can also mean undergoing major physical transformations. "Sometimes the physical can portray the psychological," Robert DeNiro once told The Guardian. "That's why I put on 60lb when I played Jake LaMotta in 'Raging Bull.' I had this fascination with the graphic deterioration of his character, which to me was symbolised by his physical decline. I didn't think using prosthetics would do the same thing."

Whether they got a drastic haircut or made changes to their physique, the following stars sure looked different after taking on certain roles.