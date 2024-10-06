The Strange Diet Jacob Elordi Went On Before Playing Elvis In Priscilla
Actors have a long history of doing bizarre things to get into character for a movie. Leonardo DiCaprio ate real raw bison liver for authenticity in "The Revenant," Christian Bale lost 62 pounds by only eating an apple a day for "The Machinist," and Austin Butler drank microwaved ice cream to gain weight for "Elvis." Now, Jacob Elordi can be added to this list of celebs taking their job perhaps a little too seriously.
The Australian actor didn't follow Butler's food intake methods for his movie about Elvis Presley, "Priscilla," but he did channel one of the King of Rock and Roll's unhealthy eating habits. Elordi ate copious amounts of bacon — about one pound of bacon every single day.
During a 2023 conversation with "Priscilla" director Sofia Coppola and co-star Cailee Spaeny for Entertainment Weekly, Elordi admitted that eating the meat did a number on his body. "It's not that noticeable because I'm quite long, but I was the biggest I've ever been," he said. Elordi, who is a whopping 6 feet, 5 inches tall, has had quite a stunning transformation over the years, and this film only adds to his dedication as a performer. Spaeny, who got on well with Elordi while filming, said that Priscilla told them Elvis would go out of his way to get the bacon he adored, so Elordi's pre-filming diet was certainly in line with his character.
Elvis Presley craved one particular comfort food
In the 1996 documentary "The Burger & the King," Elvis Presley's cook Mary Jenkins Langston shared that food was the King's happy place: "He said that's the only thing in life he got any enjoyment out of, was eating." Presley particularly loved fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches, which could include bacon. He also loved something called the Fool's Gold Loaf, which was like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on steroids. It involved hollowing out a loaf of sourdough bread, then filling one side up with a jar of jelly and the other side up with a jar of peanut butter and adding a bunch of bacon to it. There was a reason Elvis was so hyped up on those snacks, too: They brought him back to his childhood.
"Priscilla told me that because they were so poor, that they would just live off peanut butter and banana sandwiches," Sofia Coppola shared during that same conversation for Entertainment Weekly. It's hard to imagine one of the biggest names in music history being poor, but after he became successful, those sandwiches made him nostalgic for being a kid, like a type of comfort food that he came to crave.