The Strange Diet Jacob Elordi Went On Before Playing Elvis In Priscilla

Actors have a long history of doing bizarre things to get into character for a movie. Leonardo DiCaprio ate real raw bison liver for authenticity in "The Revenant," Christian Bale lost 62 pounds by only eating an apple a day for "The Machinist," and Austin Butler drank microwaved ice cream to gain weight for "Elvis." Now, Jacob Elordi can be added to this list of celebs taking their job perhaps a little too seriously.

The Australian actor didn't follow Butler's food intake methods for his movie about Elvis Presley, "Priscilla," but he did channel one of the King of Rock and Roll's unhealthy eating habits. Elordi ate copious amounts of bacon — about one pound of bacon every single day.

During a 2023 conversation with "Priscilla" director Sofia Coppola and co-star Cailee Spaeny for Entertainment Weekly, Elordi admitted that eating the meat did a number on his body. "It's not that noticeable because I'm quite long, but I was the biggest I've ever been," he said. Elordi, who is a whopping 6 feet, 5 inches tall, has had quite a stunning transformation over the years, and this film only adds to his dedication as a performer. Spaeny, who got on well with Elordi while filming, said that Priscilla told them Elvis would go out of his way to get the bacon he adored, so Elordi's pre-filming diet was certainly in line with his character.

