The 5 Strictest Parents In Hollywood

Parenting comes in different styles and principles in Hollywood. While some celebrities indulge their children with designer clothes and extravagant trips, others opt not to pass down their privilege and lavish lifestyle.

Celebrity parents like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, for instance, strictly follow a no-gift rule for their kids, even on Christmas. Jennifer Garner, on the other hand, doesn't want her children to eat junk food. As for Jason Momoa, he doesn't allow his kids to watch his work from his early years as an actor, especially "Game of Thrones." Dwayne Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, admitted to "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she's a "helicopter parent," adding that she's a "psychotic, overbearing" mom to their children. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow only allows her kids to watch TV if the shows are in French or Spanish.

While some of these parenting styles may sound ridiculous to some, these celebrity moms and dads stand firm with what they believe is best for their children. Aside from the above-mentioned, check out these five strictest parents in Hollywood.

