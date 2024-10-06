The 5 Strictest Parents In Hollywood
Parenting comes in different styles and principles in Hollywood. While some celebrities indulge their children with designer clothes and extravagant trips, others opt not to pass down their privilege and lavish lifestyle.
Celebrity parents like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, for instance, strictly follow a no-gift rule for their kids, even on Christmas. Jennifer Garner, on the other hand, doesn't want her children to eat junk food. As for Jason Momoa, he doesn't allow his kids to watch his work from his early years as an actor, especially "Game of Thrones." Dwayne Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, admitted to "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she's a "helicopter parent," adding that she's a "psychotic, overbearing" mom to their children. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow only allows her kids to watch TV if the shows are in French or Spanish.
While some of these parenting styles may sound ridiculous to some, these celebrity moms and dads stand firm with what they believe is best for their children. Aside from the above-mentioned, check out these five strictest parents in Hollywood.
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B takes a page out of her mom's book when it comes to parenting. In 2018, the rapper told W Magazine that her mother was very strict about sleepovers. Cardi admitted to breaking the rule by skipping school to party.
"My mom tried to stop me from all of that, but I still did it. I joined a gang," the rapper added. "If she had let me out as often as I wanted to, I probably would be dead or got my face cut up. Or been a teenage mom."
Now, Cardi is applying the same rule to her own kids. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker said she forbids them from doing sleepovers, too. "I'm going to be very strict. Like, you can have whatever you want, but you can't do whatever you want," she explained. Cardi's kids still have a lavish life despite her rules about what they do outside the house, as she admits to spoiling them. She and Offset are proud parents to daughter Kulture and son Wave.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for their parenting style. In a 2020 interview with Self, Bell revealed she wants her daughters to share a bedroom. The "Frozen" star believes it's necessary for the girls to experience it at a young age. "I like the fact that they will have to figure out how to share a bedroom, figure out how to share your closet, figure out how to share your space," she explained. "If that's the worst thing about your life, that you have to share a bedroom with your sister, you're going to be okay." This is just one more example of how Bell tries to create a normal life for her family.
Bell also admitted to being a proponent of free-range parenting. Speaking with Today, the actress pointed out the importance of giving children more freedom and independence. "I think there should be more risks taken by kids, within reason," Bell added. "I think that it builds so many survival skills."
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's set of parenting rules may raise some eyebrows, particularly when it comes to her children's health. In 2017, People reported that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star steers clear from microwaves. "One kitchen appliance I never use is a microwave," Travis Barker's wife explained. "If anything needs to be heated up, I prefer to use the oven, stovetop, or toaster oven instead."
Apparently, Kardashian fears using a microwave is bad for one's health. So, when she welcomed her first child, she decided to ditch the appliance for good. "When I had Mason, I did a lot of health-related research and decided to get rid of my microwave when I read that toxins from plastic containers can be transferred to food when reheated," she added. "I didn't want to risk having something reheated in plastic when I wasn't around."
Kardashian also faced criticism when she revealed that she co-sleeps with her kids. In an interview with "The Skinny Confidential" podcast, she talked about its benefits. "It's something that mammals have been doing since time existed," she added. Kardashian also noted that there's no cut-off when it comes to co-sleeping with children, reiterating that "every child is different."
Megan Fox
In 2014, Megan Fox admitted that she wants her kids to watch movies instead of TV. "I do let them watch movies, I just don't let them watch TV," the actress explained. "With movies, I feel like there's a beginning, a middle, and an end. It's linear. There's a clear story. I think that it's different than just putting a kid in front of the television because it's just nonstop."
Another controversial parenting style of Fox is allowing her son, Noah, to wear girls' clothes. Speaking with Glamour magazine, the actress revealed that he started wearing dresses at age two. "I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," Fox said at the time. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want."
Madonna
Madonna has a strict rule of keeping the room tidy. In 2005, she shared with USA Today how she motivated her daughter, Lourdes, to pick up her clothes on the ground. "We take all of her clothes and put them in a bag, and she has to earn all of her clothes back by being tidy," Madonna said. "She wears the same outfit every day to school until she learns her lesson."
Speaking with Interview Magazine, Lourdes also revealed that Madonna wasn't easygoing. She pointed out that the singer isn't spoon-feeding her kids despite her fortune. "We don't get any handouts in my family," Lourdes said. "I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this.'"
Lourdes added that Madonna tends to be a "control freak," which encouraged her to be independent as soon as possible. "I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you," she added. "My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."