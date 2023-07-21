Cardi B's Kids Live Incredibly Lavish Lives

Cardi B's two kids live extraordinarily lavish lives — and the rapper is the first to admit to raising them á la silver spoon. She and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, are frequently criticized for showering their daughter and son with opulent jewelry, designer clothing, and extravagant birthday parties. But for the "Money" rapper, the luxurious lifestyle stems from wanting to give her kids the childhood she never had. "I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain't really had s*** growing up soooo yea imma ball," Cardi tweeted in September 2022 — and that's exactly what the mom of two has done since the day her kids entered the world.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, 2018. Three years later on September 4, 2021, Cardi B and Offset announced the arrival of their son. However, they waited to reveal the baby boy's name and image to the public until April 2022. The Migos rapper shared a photo of their 7-month-old son on Instagram, captioning the adorable (since deleted) post "WAVE SET CEPHUS." From being swaddled in Versace to dripping in diamonds before their first birthdays, read on for a glimpse into the lavish lives of Cardi B's kids, Kulture and Wave.